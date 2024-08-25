“The judiciary is outraged because they want to destroy the autonomy and independence of the judiciary,” said Maricela Gutiérrez Galindo, who said she has 25 years of service in the judicial career.

She said that the PJ is the only one that has counterbalanced the Executive and Legislative Powers. “We will not allow the only power that protects the rights of Mexican citizens to be destroyed, because without independent judges there is no rule of law. We went on an indefinite strike because this reform violates the rights of the working class,” said Gutiérrez Galindo, one of the workers who led the march.

“Life is a raffle, justice is not” and “Judiciary against arbitrariness” were some of the messages that could be read on the protesters’ banners.

“If the people are informed, the reform will not be passed,” was one of the main slogans shouted by those attending the march. According to elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, the march was attended by around 700 demonstrators. “We are going to interrupt this anti-judicial reform. Long live the Judiciary,” shouted Arturo, who preferred to omit his last name and who also led the march.