A study carried out a few years ago, and which was amplified thanks to comments on social networks, put as a topic of conversation the March theory, which states that this is a particularly difficult month for a couple. According to the results of the research, during this period people are more likely to commit infidelities and finalize separations.

In everything related to love, discoveries and revelations still continue. Given the broad interest it generates in populations of all ages, the studies shed light on factors that were unknown or at least for which there was no support.

In that sense, sociological research carried out by authors Julie Brines and Brian Serafini of the University of Washington in 2016 found a pattern. Although it was conducted specifically on divorces, the findings can also be applied to courtships. According to the figures they consulted, which took data from 37 counties in the state of Washington, United States, During March there is a peak in separations compared to other months of the year.

From the investigation, they concluded that the beginning of spring and all the conditions it generatessuch as temperature changes and longer days, result in Naturally, people are encouraged to carry out actions that they have in mind.. Just as it might encourage couples to finally go through with a separation they were previously thinking about, It also leads to a greater number of infidelities.

Why spring has more couple separations

In addition to what has already been mentioned about March and the beginning of the season, which of course applies to the northern hemisphere and varies according to climatic issues, a question of perceptions within the couple is added. According to the research, In the summer and winter holidays, couples see a period of renewal and hope, so they hope that the relationship will go for the best.

More separations occur during March, the study found. Photo:Getty Images Share

The combination between the departure of that period and the natural conditions of the beginning of spring give rise to daring to make decisions and behaviors such as infidelities which logically also tend to blow up a couple. Based on this study and the experiences gained by users on social networks, knowledge about the March theory spread.