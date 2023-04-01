March share purchases | OP: Finns bought an extraordinary amount of Nordea, which collapsed during the banking crisis

According to OP, 46 percent of its personal customers’ net purchases in March were Nordea shares.

Finns bought an exceptional number of Nordea shares in March, says OP.

According to OP Group’s press release, 46 percent of its personal customers’ net purchases in March were Nordea shares. According to the company, Nordea’s share also attracted many small investors, as 14,000 of the company’s customers bought Nordea in March.

Director of OP’s wealth management clients Kai Kalajainen says in the press release that the concentration of net purchases in one share was historically high in March.

“Nordea has become a popular stock in recent years. Nordea’s record dividend of 80 cents was released at the end of March, when, thanks to the price drop, the dividend yield percentage became 8 percent.”

Nordic the share fell significantly during March, when confidence in the banking sector weakened due to the difficulties that started in the United States and spread to Europe.

The turmoil in the banking sector that started in the United States dragged down the majority of bank stocks around the world. Investor jitters continued as instability began to rock the old Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse, which was eventually bought by its rival UBS.

Nordea’s share had time to fall by more than 13.5 percent at the beginning of last month before March 24, when its exceptionally large dividend was released.

OP’s according to the company’s customer data, investors were more interested in dividend stocks in March, although according to the company’s customer data, dividends are paid the most in April.

OP’s customers’ net purchases in March included, in addition to Nordea, Nokian Renkaat, Sampo and UPM.

“Among these, Sampo, UPM and Fortum are also the fourth largest dividend payers,” says Kalajainen in the press release.

OP’s Metsä Board, Stora Enso, Kesko, SSAB and Anora were also at the top of customers’ net purchases in March.

According to OP, in euro terms, 64 percent of its personal customers’ transactions in March were purchases.