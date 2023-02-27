Pensions March 2023: a maxi check is coming for some categories of pensioners

Good news for retirees in this moment of galloping inflation which sees the purchasing power of those who have left the world of work greatly reduced. In fact, in March there will be an increase in the allowance for those who receive more 2,101.52 euros as a result of the revaluation with respect to inflation envisaged by the latest Budget Law and the liquidation of the January and February arrears.

Anyone who receives a check exceeding €2,101.52 each month has already received the full revaluation since January (+7.3%). The adjustments for the other income brackets will start from March together with the liquidation of the previous two months’ arrears by theInps.

Pensions March 2023: all the details on the increase against inflation

The Maneuver has in fact provided for the equalization of pensions for an amount exceeding four times the minimum treatment for the two-year period 2023-2024. The equalization is then progressively reduced according to the following scheme:

income between 4 and 5 times the minimum (2,101.53 and 2,626.90 euros per month) will see the check revalued by 85% of inflation, or 6.205%

income between 5 and 6 times the minimum (2,626.91 to 3,152.28 euros per month) will see the allowance revalued by 53% of inflation, or 3.869%

income between 6 and 8 times the minimum (3,151.29 and 4,203.04 euros per month) will see the 47% inflation check revalued, or 3.431%

income between 8 and 10 times the minimum (4,203.05 and 5,253.80 euros per month) will see the 37% inflation allowance revalued, or 2.701%

income exceeding 10 times the minimum (over 5,253.81 euros per month) will see the 32% inflation check re-evaluated, or 2.336%

L’Inps underlines how the increases do not, however, concern the services accompanying the pension such as theSocial bee.

The increase concerns the treatment of the “virtual” gross of December 2022, i.e. by subtracting the 0.2% taken in November 2022 again to counter inflation in 2021 and net of any 2% advance paid in October 2022 on checks not higher than 2,692 euros per month. The “warranty ranges” to prevent the effect of the revaluation from reaching a lower level than the highest treatment considered in the previous band.

Subscribe to the newsletter

