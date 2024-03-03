Pensions with the richest in March: here's how the amounts change

Novelty coming soon for i pensioners starting from this March 2024: the effects of the Iperf rate cut. Starting from this month the amounts will begin to rise with the addition of an adjustment, only in March, relating to the increases not collected in January and February. With the message 755/2024, the INPS has in fact communicated that the news on Irpef – introduced by tax reform at the end of December 2023 – will be applied to services provided starting from March 2024 (including pensions). In particular, the Institute recalled the reduction from three to four of the income brackets and the corresponding progressive rates of taxation of natural persons: 23% for incomes up to 28 thousand euros gross per year; 35% between 28 thousand and 50 thousand euros; 43% over 50 thousand euros.



What changes compared to 2023? The 23% rate is also extended for incomes from 15 thousand to 28 thousand euros. Starting from March 2024, the benefits of this change will therefore be partially felt: there will be a slight increase in treatment for many pensioners. Furthermore, the adjustments relating to the differences for January and February 2024 will also weigh on the next payslip.

Finally, let's remember the timetable for withdrawing your pension in March: the next pensions will be paid out in cash at the post office starting from Friday 1 March 2024 until Tuesday 5 March 2024. A recommended alphabetical order for collection may be posted outside the counters which follows this order: surnames from A to C : Friday 1 March 2024; surnames from D to K: Saturday 2 March 2024 (morning only); surnames from L to P: Monday 4 March 2024; surnames from Q to Z: Tuesday 5 March 2024.