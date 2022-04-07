The map shows how rainy March has been in mainland Spain, especially in the east. / aemet

JM Thursday, April 7, 2022, 4:54 p.m.



Last month was the sixth wettest March since the start of the series in 1961, and the fourth in the 21st century. It has had an average rainfall over mainland Spain of 104 mm, 223% of the normal value for the month, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Throughout the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, March has been between humid and very humid, becoming extremely humid in the Valencian Community, Murcia, Almería, Granada, Cádiz and southern Huelva, a large part of Madrid, Segovia, Ávila, Ibiza and points of Aragon. The accumulated precipitation was higher than the normal value in practically the entire national territory with the exception of some areas in the north of the peninsula, Tenerife and the south of Gran Canaria, where it was slightly below.

In March it rained 104 liters per square meter and in Elche 255 liters were collected, the highest value since 1966



As for ephemeris, the one with the highest daily rainfall in the month of March stands out, recorded on the 3rd at the main observatory of the Elche airport (Alicante). In total, 132.5 mm were reached, the highest value since 1967 and one of the highest accumulated during the past month in Spain. Similarly, throughout the month, 255 mm were accumulated at the Elche observatory, the highest value in its series since 1967. This station is joined by nine more observatories in which the same record was broken, although with less accumulated relevant than those of Elche.

In Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia or Belgium it was twice as sunny as in Spain in the month of March



Last month was, in addition to being very humid, not very sunny. In fact, it has been the least sunny March in Spain in the last 39 years. In total, 127.5 hours of sunshine have been registered on average in Spain, which is 44% less than normal.

While European countries such as Slovenia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Slovakia, Belgium or Poland recorded between 220 and 250 hours of sunshine on average, Spain recorded just half. On the other hand, Scotland and Northern Ireland also surpassed our country in hours of sunshine with 155 and 182.9 hours respectively, values ​​that made last month the sunniest March in history in both regions.

March has had a cold character as a whole, with an average temperature in mainland Spain of 9.2°C. That is, 0.6°C below the average for the month (reference period: 1981-2010). This makes it the 29th coldest March since the start of the series in 1961, and the 8th coldest in the 21st century.

Cold in the south and in the center



March was cold or very cold in the south and center of peninsular Spain, while it was warm or very warm in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and normal in the rest of the northern third of the peninsula. In the Balearic Islands it was normal in terms of temperatures, while in the Canary Islands it was cold or very cold in most areas.

Thermal anomalies between -1°C and -2°C were observed in most of Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Region of Murcia, Comunitat Valenciana, Madrid, southern Castilla y León, central and southern Aragón and in points of Catalonia. In the north of Cantabria, the Basque Country and Navarra, on the other hand, the anomalies took positive values ​​close to +1°C, while in the rest of the northern third and in the Balearic Islands they were generally around 0°C. In the Canary Islands, the anomalies were between -1°C and -2°C in most of the areas.

In relation to ephemerides, those referring to the highest minimum temperatures recorded in a month of March stand out and correspond to the main stations of Murcia and Almería airport, since on the 15th, coinciding with the episode of haze that occurred in those dates, 17.8°C and 17.6°C were reached, respectively.