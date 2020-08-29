ZFor hours Chantal Boone drove from Ohio to Washington by car. “Black lives matter” is written on a banner that the African-American woman lifts up on the National Mall, not far from the Lincoln Memorial, on Friday morning. “We can’t breathe,” she says, “we need the same rights.”

But what exactly does she mean by that? “A prison reform, a police reform, an end to the brutality of the police,” Boone replies in staccato. It is nonsense to want to abolish the police, but they have to be completely reorganized.

Chantal Boone calls for prison reform and police reform Source: Daniel Friedrich Sturm

Sam Freeman didn’t have it far this muggy, hot morning. He lives in Arlington, Virginia, so he only had to cross the Potomac once to get to the Lincoln Memorial. He’s there with a friend. “I want to hear George Floyd’s family what they have to say,” says the young white man who works as a consultant in the logistics industry. America needs a change, “from the top, from the president, down to the bottom, in the churches”.

What does he mean by that specifically? Freeman’s response is strikingly similar to Chantal Boone’s: “We need to end systematic racism and police violence. We need a police reform and a reform of the prison system. “

Sam Freeman campaigns for the rights of transsexuals with his poster Source: Daniel Friedrich Sturm

Boone and Freeman are two of tens of thousands of demonstrators who gathered on Friday in the American capital, not far from the White House, for a “March on Washington”. Exactly 57 years after the – later murdered – civil rights activist Martin Luther King made his famous “I have a dream” speech here. And at the feet of the marble-carved Abraham Lincoln, the later murdered president who abolished slavery.

The slogan of the demonstration “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” refers to the African American security guard George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer. During the funeral for Floyd in June, the black civil rights activist Al Sharpton had called for such a new “March on Washington”. That was at a time when the weeks-long protests after Floyd’s death had only just begun and Sharpton might secretly hope that the corona epidemic would then be over.

That this is by no means the case, least of all in the USA with more than 5.84 million infections and over 180,000 deaths, took some of the force of the event. The organizers initially hoped for 100,000 participants, then they spoke of 50,000. After all, tens of thousands showed up, despite the almost tropical heat and humidity. A Washington fire engine converted its water cannon and gave the younger ones a refreshing dip.

Strict corona rules

The organizers had canceled numerous planned bus tours to the capital. The democratically ruled Washington maintains a very harsh anti-corona management, only allowing Americans from the Covid crisis states in the south to enter the city with a 14-day quarantine. Social distancing was hardly practiced on the National Mall or the Lincoln Memorial.

But extremely few demonstrators did not wear a mask – the stark opposite of an event just a few hours earlier and only a few kilometers further: namely the Republican garden party on the occasion of Donald Trump’s party conference speech in the park of the White House. Only the health minister with a mask caught my eye.

The first demonstrators gathered early on Friday morning, and a two-hour stage program with dozens of speeches began in the morning. Again and again “Dr. King ”, that is, Martin Luther King’s appearance on these levels in 1963. How little has changed for blacks since then, complained several speakers. Dozens of times the names of the most recent victims of police brutality have been listed: Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others. Chants rang out. “Call them by name!”

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the movement for change is strong. “We are not here to seek or negotiate justice. We are here to demand justice. ”Representatives from trade unions, associations, the Latino community, several other MPs spoke.

The most recent example of police violence was repeatedly referred to: the seven shots in the back of the black man Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha, Milwaukee, by a white policeman. His father was one of the participants in the rally. He shouted: “Without justice there is no peace!”

One speaker complained that 168 days after police shot and killed the black paramedic Breonna Taylor, there are still no charges. The justice system is not defective, “it works as it is designed”. Another speaker called for the de-privatization of prisons and the legalization of marijuana, an end to “mass incarceration”.

Democratic Party leader Tom Perez and other speakers responded to the November 3rd presidential election. They asked to vote early, to apply for postal votes early. This went hand in hand with attacks on the president, while direct calls for the election of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were not heard.

Warm applause for Kamala Harris

The Democratic candidate for vice presidency, Kamala Harris, addressed the crowd via video message. She praised Martin Luther King and civil rights activist John Lewis, who died in July, and demanded that history should now be made. The applause was rather mild.

“We demand real, lasting, structural change,” said civil rights activist Martin Luther King III at the rally. Martin Luther King’s eldest son called for participation in the election. “Vote safely, vote by letter,” he appealed. His daughter, Yolanda Renee King, 12, promised: “We will be the generation to end this racism once and for all.”

“Never get full citizenship”

“Enough is enough,” said civil rights activist Sharpton, chief organizer of the rally. Regarding Floyd’s death, he said, “We could be as successful as others. But society had its knee on our necks. “President Lincoln had promised black citizens full citizenship in 1863, Sharpton said:” But we never got full citizenship. ” with dpa