About a thousand people were demonstrating this Saturday in Rosario in the framework of the protest called at the national level for the irregularities in the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. The concentration was started simultaneously with a caravan of vehicles in front of the Monument to the Flag.

The incessant honking noise it was increasing towards 18 as the posters multiplied in which the common denominator was the questions towards the Government. “K corruption continues to kill,” read one of the banners that could be seen on Avenida Belgrano.

Although the issue of “VIP vaccination” was the axis of the publications to invite the meeting in front of the river, the claims were diverse. Such was the breadth that there were even some people who spoke out against the health strategy. Thus, posters were raised saying “No to the genocidal vaccine” and “down test PCR” to denounce a “plandemic”.

March against the government’s VIP vaccination program. Photo: Juan José García.

Without flags of political parties, the Argentine women were the common denominator from early in the esplanade of the central waterfront of Rosario.

Many motorists joined the protest by circulating in front of the Monument. A couple of meters from the street, a lady dressed in a light blue and white wig was one of the singing voices to harangue the protesters.

March against the government’s VIP vaccination program. Photo: Juan José García.

“We want the vice president (Cristina Kirchner) sitting on the bench giving explanations. I have worked as a lawyer for 21 years and I don’t have the house that you have,” she exclaimed through a microphone connected to a portable speaker.

AFG