The first “Naked Day” In Mexico City, more than 200 people in the La Cibeles roundabout walked without clothes on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, only with shoes.

The goal of the March is to normalize the visibility of a naked body, to avoid morbidity or taboos with which some cultural sectors denote when seeing a naked body.

They took the first photograph of this “march” in the Angel of Independence, people of all ages participated in this social movement of nudism, which is to accept and love the body as it is.

In addition to mitigating insecurity by dressing as women or people want to without feeling insecurity, as well as being an inspiration for this movement to be carried out in other countries.

The first gear of this type was carried out in July 2022 in the city of Guadalajara, later more groups of this type were developed in different cities of the country, CDMX being one of the largest.