They will be famous. Or at least they hope so. And the NCAA tournament, the university one, is the springboard, their audition for success. The NBA follows them, studies them, awaits them. Here are 10 prospects for whom the Big Dance at the start will be important even beyond the team results. In short, the talents who have a double reason for immortalizing the March Madness 2023 with their names: to earn basketball glory and free beer forever on the campus of their university, indelible memories for life, but also to enter American living rooms as the object of wishes of the NBA team they are rooting for, at the next Draft, that of June 22nd.