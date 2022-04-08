SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The highest IPCA for March since the beginning of the Real Plan confirms the expectation that the Central Bank will have to continue raising interest rates after May, Credit Suisse said in a report on Friday.

“Today’s result reinforces our scenario that the Central Bank will need to revise its inflation forecasts from 6.3% for 2022 and 3.1% for 2023 and then revise its base case for monetary policy to stop the tightening cycle in May”, said Solange Srour, Lucas Vilela and Rafael Castilho.

Bank professionals, surprised by the IPCA number, continue to estimate that the BC will raise the Selic rate by 100 basis points in May, 75 basis points in June and 50 basis points in August, taking the rate to 14.0% , from the current 11.75%.

For now, however, they have not revised their forecast for inflation, which remains at 7.8% for 2022, since, they argue, the surprise with the March IPCA will likely be offset by the recent drop in oil prices.

“However, we continue to see an upside risk to inflation this year as inflation remains surprisingly high, very widespread and global inflation continues to accelerate,” they said.

“The risks for 2023 are also on the upside, and as we have highlighted, inertia in Brazil increases with rising current inflation.”

On the other hand, the exchange rate is seen by Credit Suisse as one of the main factors that can sustain the disinflation process.

“If the currency continues to appreciate and remains at a more appreciated level for a considerable period, we see room for a more favorable scenario for inflation in 2023, which the Central Bank could use to justify the end of the tightening cycle in June.”

(By Jose de Castro)

