Mexico City.- Judicial Branch workers marched this Sunday, August 25, in various states of the country, against the reform initiative that proposes, among other things, the election of Ministers, Magistrates and Judges.

Almost a week after the indefinite work stoppage began, protesters took to the streets in places like Ciudad Juárez, where they marched with a black coffin to represent the end of the judicial career and the separation of powers.

The protest moved from the House of Legal Culture of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, on Avenida de la Raza, to the building of the Judicial Branch, on Avenida Tecnológico. “It is a position, a signal that we want to send to society, seeking its support, seeking its unity, seeking that it converge with us in this effort to defend the independence of the Judicial Branch of the Federation,” Ernesto Cornejo, a district judge specialized in the accusatory criminal system, told the media.

Cornejo warned that if the judicial career is eliminated, the merit system will also end.

“The judicial career is the mechanism that, even though it has areas of opportunity, has more than demonstrated in all the judicial systems of the world that it is the most appropriate, because the work of a judge is precisely technical,” he explained. He maintained that it is a qualified job that requires tools and methodologies that are only obtained through study. In turn, in Chihuahua capital, protesters expressed their disagreement with the proposal promoted by Morena at the facilities of the Judicial Branch on Avenida Mirador. In Guadalajara, Jalisco, the meeting point was Ciudad Judicial, where a rally was held to express the rejection of the legal modifications of the reform, which also provides for the reduction of 11 to 9 members of the Supreme Court and the creation of a Judicial Disciplinary Court. “We are not criminals, it hurts us a lot to be on strike. We are defenders of the Constitution and human rights in Mexico. We are people of the people, do not be fooled, we are people of work,” said Gloria Avecia, Magistrate of the First Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters. Civil society groups that have defended the vote and the autonomy of the INE, known as “the pink tide”, also attended this call. Daniel Espinosa Licón, president of the Judicial Branch of the State of Jalisco, also attended the protest and said that, given the conditions that the country faces, the support of the union is essential. “We are accompanying them, not in such pleasant conditions, the judicial powers of the State and the Federation have always been united, but we have always been stuck in our office taking on so many workloads,” he stressed. The march in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, brought together hundreds of workers who mobilized from the point known as Bicentennial Park to the outskirts of the State Congress. “We are not the opposition, we serve the nation,” “if the people are informed, the Reform will not pass,” were some of the slogans launched by the contingent dressed in white shirts. In Puebla, protesters also marched against judicial reform, as well as in Merida, Yucatan, and Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. In addition to Leon, Guanajuato; Cuernavaca, Morelos, and San Luis Potosi. With information from Pedro Sanchez, Fernanda Carapia and Daniel Diaz