Senator from Brunette, Ricardo Monrealrecognized this Sunday that the “march in defense of the INE” as a democratic act and freedom.

Despite the fact that the majority of the contingents participating in the demonstration against the electoral reform were part of the opposition party, National Action (BREAD), the legislator of Brunette called for a “serene reflection” to his followers.

“The citizen expressions that manifested today should call us to serene reflection. Nobody should be surprised or offended; it is democracy and it is freedom. It is Mexico alive,” he said. Ricardo Monreal.

While the legislator recognized those who demonstrated, the secretary of Mexico City, Martí Batres, tried to minimize the number of demonstrators in the march in defense of the INE. Reason why he was stung on social media.

They criticize Ricardo Monreal for recognizing the march in defense of the INE

Ricardo Monreal has been criticized for making alliances with Morena’s opposition on more than one occasion. Now, he touched you for having recognized the “march in defense of the INE“.

Multiple users of Twitter responded to the also president of the Jucopo in the Senate of the Republic, calling him a “traitor of Brunette“.

The brunette would also have been harshly criticized for “defending” the mayor Sandra Cuevas.

One of the harshest criticisms he received was from the Governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, who leaked WhatsApp conversations exposing the close ties between Ricardo Monreal and the PRI leader, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno.

Given this, Ricardo Monreal it has defended itself on several occasions by pointing out that understanding, dialogue and debate among all political actors are necessary to reach broader agreements.