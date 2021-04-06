The effects of the health crisis of the coronavirus in the economy of the Murcia region They gave a truce to the labor market during the third month of the year and the number of unemployed was reduced. The number of unemployed fell by 1,857 people in March in the Community, according to the unemployment data made public this Tuesday, April 6, by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). In relative terms, the decrease is 1.51% in relation to the previous month, February.

The positive data communicated from the Ministry of Labor is spurred by the hiring that always takes place during spring and Easter. There are already a total of 121,473 citizens of the Region of Murcia without work after the decrease of almost two thousand during the month that just ended. After four months with consecutive increases in unemployment, the Community adds the first period with a reduction in the number of unemployed since October.

At an annual level, about 365 days marked by the arrival of the pandemic in the Region, SEPE data show an increase of 14,161 more unemployed people since March 2020, 13.20% more.

Unemployment data by sectors



By sectors, that of Services is the one that concentrates almost all the decrease in the number of unemployed of the month of March in the Region of Murcia. In absolute terms, was reduced by 1,702 people (2.12% less). The total number of unemployed in this sector drops to 78,748. It is followed by the Inudstria, where the number of unemployed citizens fell from 179 to 11,919 in total.

Just after the Construction, with 52 fewer unemployed, and Agriculture, with a decrease of 47 in the number of unemployed. The worst data by sectors is left by the group without previous employment, which grew by 123 citizens, 102% in relative terms.