Thousands of protesters led by the French left-wing party Insubmissa (LFI) participated, this Saturday (21), in the second day of protests against the pension reform, in Paris. One of the main points of the reform, proposed by the government of Emmanuel Macron, provides for the increase in the minimum age for retirement from the current 62 to 64 years by 2030.

The project also provides for the anticipation to 2027 of the increase in the contribution time from 42 to 43 years to obtain full retirement (so far scheduled for 2035). The French government’s justification for the reform is the social security deficit in the country, where 21% of the population is aged 65 or over.

According to information from the EFE Agency, the “march for our retirement” brought together, this Saturday, mainly young people who walked from the Bastille Square to the Nation Square. Before that, on Thursday (19), the protest included a strike supported by much of the public sector.

The demonstrations in France are led by the LFI, with the support of trade union centrals and the students’ union, and take place days before the bill is discussed in the French Assembly, where Macron’s party – without an absolute majority – has the support of the center. -right to approve it. The LFI is the party with the third largest parliamentary representation in the country.