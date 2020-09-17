Fundamentalists want to demonstrate against abortion in Berlin on Saturday. Resistance is announced.

BERLIN taz | Next Saturday it will be that time again: Radical anti-abortion opponents will meet in Berlin to protest against abortions. Every year they travel to the “March for Life” from all over Germany – conservative and Christian fundamentalist participants as well as AfD politicians. In the past few years there were around 5,000 people.

Due to the corona pandemic, the organizing “Bundesverband Lebensrecht” is expecting fewer participants this time. The support from the CDU and CSU remains stable: every year, Union politicians send greetings to the anti-abortionists – this time too. Among them are the members of the Bundestag Philipp Amthor and Sylvia Pantel as well as the deputy chairman of the Union of Values ​​Thomas Jahn. Greetings also come from the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference Georg Bätzing.

But Berliners don’t want to leave their city to the anti-abortionists. Under the motto “Live-love-self-determined”, the alliance for sexual self-determination, which includes advice centers, feminist groups, trade unions, the Greens and the left, calls for counter-demonstration.

“The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the situation for women * here and around the world,” explains Ines Scheibe, co-founder of the alliance. “That is why we are calling for people to take to the streets for the right to self-determination this year as well.”

Low-contact protest

The alliance has adapted the protest to the corona pandemic: Instead of a demonstration, a “stationary” rally will take place. “This way, you can better keep a distance,” explains the alliance to the taz. The organizers refrained from large-scale mobilization.

With a decentralized “Pro Choice Rally” across Berlin-Mitte, the queer-feminist alliance “What the fuck” wants to enable people from corona risk groups to take part in the counter-protests. “We as a what-the-fuck alliance have made a conscious decision to use a form of protest with little contact,” explains press spokeswoman Lili Kramer. The demonstrators can move between six themed rallies, for example on queer feminism or sex work. Up to 1,500 participants are expected.

It is not good for reproductive rights in Germany: fewer and fewer doctors are performing abortions. Since 2003, their number has fallen from 2,000 to 1,200, and in some regions unwanted pregnant women have to travel up to 200 km for an abortion.

In addition, there is their stigmatization: According to Paragraph 218, the termination of pregnancy is prohibited by law and only exempt from punishment if it takes place up to the twelfth week after conception, if mandatory counseling has taken place beforehand and a three-day reflection period has been observed.

Counter-program: “Safe Abortion Day” on September 28th

As the first individual trade union since reunification, Verdi has therefore decided to call for paragraph 218 to be abolished. “We have over a million female members, a proportion of women of over 50 percent – we have to position ourselves on our own body,” Brigitte Schero explains to the taz. As a presidium member of the union council, she will speak at the Alliance for Sexual Self-Determination rally.

The corona pandemic is exacerbating the situation. Many of the practicing doctors belong to the risk group themselves because of their age, practices remain closed. It is also unclear how many hospitals declared termination of pregnancy to be a “deferred intervention” during the pandemic. Federal Minister of Women Franziska Giffey has now accommodated the unwanted pregnant women on one point: Mandatory advice can now also be obtained online.

“But that’s not enough,” explains doctor Alicia Baier, who co-founded Doctors for Choice in Germany. “From a medical point of view, compulsory counseling is not necessary – it would make much more sense to waive it entirely.” The WHO is also calling for it to be abolished.

“The German penal code is on the side of those who oppose abortion,” states Baier. “Paragraph 218 unintentionally stigmatizes pregnant women, 219a makes access to information much more difficult.” But those who spread fake news about abortions and hostile to doctors need not fear any legal consequences.

This legal imbalance will also be the subject of September 28, the international “Safe Abortion Day” – in Germany under the motto “Abortion is basic care”. On this day, nationwide pro-choice groups call for actions for sexual self-determination and reproductive rights.