Fifty years after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the Constitution protects the freedom to terminate a pregnancy, thousands of people gathered in Washington, the capital, to demand more restrictions on abortion.

And it is that, half a century after the historic ruling, conditions have changed. The dismantling of the sentence by the current members of the high court, currently made up of 6 men and 3 women and a broad conservative majority, has made those who criticize abortion turn their gaze towards Congress.

The protesters also lived a symbolic mobilization, reaching 50 years of calls to disapprove the interruption of pregnancy. A call that no longer captures as much support as before, however, those who defended the continuity of the custom this year, were convinced of their fight.

Thousands of people participated in the March for Life, in favor of more restrictions on abortion. The first since the repeal of the ‘Roe v Wade’ ruling. In Washington USA on January 20, 2023. © Reuters – Jonathan Ernst

“We are not finished yet,” said the leader of the ‘March for Life’ movement. “We will march until abortion is unthinkable,” she said. Rob McNutt, a Maryland pastor, also made his position clear: “Just like we wouldn’t want to kill anyone here, we wouldn’t want to see any of these lives hurt or lost,” he said.

Nurse Kathleen Stahl, who specializes in maternal and child health, called for resources for women who have an unwanted pregnancy. “Life begins at conception,” she stressed. “But we need to provide health care for our mothers, and many of our young mothers need more support,” she said.

At the rally you could read signs that read “abortion is genocide” and “excommunicate Catholics in favor of the right to decide.”

Among the attendees, two names caught the attention of those present: the Mississippi attorney general, Lynn Fitch, and the coordinator of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Steve Scalise.

“Proud to be with everyone who came to Washington, DC today to march for life! Make no mistake: the new House Republican Majority stands with you in this fight to protect innocent life,” Scalise said on his account. Twitter.

Both have been promulgating an anti-abortion discourse for years. Scalise, who in Congress is called ‘whip’, (whip in Spanish), was one of the promoters of the bill known as ‘Born Alive’ (born alive), launched by the Lower House last week.

For his part, Fitch was victorious in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which prompted the Supreme Court to reverse the Roe vs. Wade case.

I want to welcome everyone who has come to our nation’s Capital today to celebrate a special gift from God: the right to life. Last week, we passed legislation providing medical care for babies born alive during abortions. You now have a Congress that is standing up for life. —Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 20, 2023



The speaker of the House of Representatives, also a Republican Kevin McCarthy, released a statement of support:

“While others raise their voices with anger and hatred, you march with prayers, goodwill, camaraderie, compassion and devotion in defense of the most defenseless in this country,” stressed the third in the line of presidential succession in the American Union.

Biden blames the Supreme Court for endangering “women’s lives”

After the court ruled against the ‘Roe vs Wade’ case, the Government of President Biden, which defends this right for all women in the nation, has been able to do little since the court decided to annul it.

In an attempt to show the unrestricted support of her work team and her party, the vice president, Kamala Harris, will speak in Florida in the context of the 50th anniversary of the first ruling in favor of abortion.

“Congressional action will be needed to really address this problem,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed.

And it is that President Joe Biden has spared no resources to make the issue visible. One of them was to highlight the 50th anniversary of the ‘Roe v. Wade’.

“7 months ago, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court struck down ‘Roe.’ Never before has the Court taken away such a fundamental right from American women. In doing so, she put the health and lives of the women of this nation at risk. The Supreme Court opened the door to new challenges to other fundamental freedoms, including access to contraception and the right to marry the one you love,” declared the head of state in a statement. release.

Last July, in a survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% of those interviewed disapproved of the repeal of ‘Roe’, as the case is also known. Only 30% approved the step taken by the judges.

At another point in his proclamation, Biden said that “Americans across the country, from California to Kansas to Michigan, have made it clear at the polls that they believe the right to choose is fundamental and must be preserved. Still, we know that the only way to truly guarantee the right to choose is for Congress to codify the protections in Roe v. Wade. I continue to call on Congress to pass legislation to make those protections the law of the land once and for all.”

The United Nations has also made repeated calls to reinstate Roe v. Wade. “The evidence is irrefutable. Limiting access to safe abortion costs lives and has a great impact, especially on women from the poorest and most marginalized communities, ”said the director general of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus after the annulment of it.

The issue of the regulation/protection of the right to abortion was decisive in the November midterm elections that renewed the US Congress and is emerging as a core issue in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

