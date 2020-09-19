Anti-abortionists met in Berlin to march “for life”. At the same time, thousands demonstrated for reproductive rights.

BERLIN taz | Smaller than planned and then also disrupted: This is how the “March for Life” of the radical anti-abortionists went on Saturday in Berlin. Across Germany, the Federal Association for Right to Live had mobilized to Berlin on Saturday to demonstrate against abortions in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

Not the expected 5,000 anti-abortionists, but only a number “in the lower four-digit range” was found at the demonstration, according to the police. Again and again it got loud: According to pro-choice activists, several thousand people took to the streets at the same time for the deletion of paragraph 218 from the criminal code and stood up for reproductive rights with unmistakable chants.

The anti-abortionists first gathered at the Brandenburg Gate. Balloons rose, signs with slogans such as “Prevent suicide, do not kill”, “Abortion is not a solution” and “All lives matter” were held up.

To great applause, representatives of the association read out his demands, including the “preservation of the right to life from conception” and an end to assisted suicide, before the “March for Life” began.

Philipp Amthor among the “life protectors”

As in previous years, there was prominent support from the CDU and CSU for the “March for Life”. His advocates include the member of the Bundestag Philipp Amthor and the deputy chairman of the Union of Values ​​Thomas Jahn.

Several dozen representatives of the “Christians in the AfD” were also at the rally. “We stand unreservedly behind the demands of the Bundesverband Lebensrecht,” said an AfD member from the Freiburg local association, who does not want to reveal his name.

“My body, my choice, raise your voice,” echoed over the other side of the Brandenburg Gate. Because the anti-abortionists were not alone in Berlin-Mitte this Saturday. The alliance for sexual self-determination, which includes trade unions, advice centers, feminist initiatives, the Greens and the left, had invited to the nearby Pariser Platz. The alliance called for a rally for reproductive rights under the motto “Live-love-self-determined”.

Silke Stöckle, spokeswoman for the Alliance for Sexual Self-Determination “We fight not only for the decriminalization of abortions, but also against discrimination against trans, inter- and non-binary people”

According to the alliance, the police denied numerous supporters access to the rally. Nevertheless, according to the organizers, 1,000 people managed to gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

“It’s about self-determination about our bodies and our gender,” said his spokeswoman, Silke Stöckle, at the opening rally, and added: “We’re not only fighting for the decriminalization of abortions, but also against discrimination against trans, inter- and non-binary people . We want to decide ourselves about our bodies, about our uteri and about our gender identity. “

This year, the Alliance for Sexual Self-Determination decided to hold a “stationary” rally to reduce the risk of infection. On their way through the streets of Berlin-Mitte, the anti-abortionists repeatedly encountered counter-protests. The queer-feminist alliance “What the Fuck” initiated.

A protester in Pariser Platz calls for free, safe and legal abortions Photo: dpa

In order to take into account the special situation caused by the corona pandemic, the activists had come up with a sophisticated protest concept. On a decentralized “Pro Choice Rally” the demonstrators were able to move between six theme-specific rallies across Berlin-Mitte.

“There is definitely a lot going on here,” said press spokeswoman Lili Kramer. The march had just passed one of the six rallies. “We were pretty close and we gave them a lot of sound – they were definitely annoyed!”, She summed up. Compared to the previous year, however, the “March for Life” is even more shielded from counter-protests. “There are massive attempts to separate the counter-protest and to keep us away from anti-abortionists,” added Franka Schreiber. “One wonders at what price their march will be punched through”.

Greetings from the Chairman of the Bishops’ Conference

The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, sent a greeting and thanked the Bundesverband Lebensrecht for its unbroken commitment to the protection of life. It was different at the Catholic base. Andrea Voß-Frick is involved in the Maria 2.0 initiative. “We stand for a church in which every person, even with their needs, fears and rejections, is accepted, welcome and supported,” she explained.

“A church that excludes women from the community who, for whatever hardship, have to make and bear a serious decision to terminate the pregnancy, appears to me to be inhuman and unchristian.”

By the time of going to press, the EKD could not be reached for comment. The Protestant regional church of Berlin-Brandenburg / Silesian Upper Lusatia took a clear position: it had already decided in 2014 not to support the Federal Association of Right to Live, according to the epd news agency.