





In its 15th edition in Rio the March for Jesus 2022 started at 2 pm at the Candelária Church, on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the city center. In a walk animated by six electric trios, the faithful went to Praça da Apotheosis, where a stage receives several gospel singers and pastors until the night.

Traffic was very bottled up in the central region of the city throughout the afternoon, due to the various road closures that were made to meet the March. Almost all the faithful who participated in the event wore the official shirt, with the motto “Family! Everyone’s commitment!”.

President Jair Bolsonaro accompanied the event in one of the electric trios and, around 4 pm, spoke briefly to the faithful before entering Avenida Marquês de Sapucaí. Afterwards, he returned to give a short speech on stage at the event, around 5:30 pm. The president was accompanied by the first lady, Michele Bolsonaro.

The last edition of the event took place in 2015 and brought together 300,000 people. The organization has not yet released the figures for but Praça da Apoteose was filled with faithful, who enthusiastically followed the gospel singers and the preaching of the pastors.







