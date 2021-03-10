Personnel of the City Police and Traffic and Prevention agents will be doomed to the concentration that will be held this afternoon at the Buenos Aires Obelisk to ask for Justice for the death of Diego Armando Maradona, sources from the Buenos Aires security force reported today.

The agents of the City Police will be dedicated to the prevention of security, while those of Transit will coordinate the vehicular flow before the roadblocks, and inspectors from the Government Control Agency (AGC) will visit the area of ​​the mobilization to avoid the installation of grills and street vending of alcoholic beverages.

The operation will begin before 6 p.m. and traffic will be cut off at Avenida 9 de Julio and Cerrito from Avenida Córdoba, with a second filter in Lavalle.

To the north there will be cuts in 9 de Julio and Bernardo de Irigoyen, from Belgrano avenue, with a second filter in Mayo avenue.

The Metrobus will also be cut off, sources said.

Meanwhile, the mobilization will be monitored through the City’s security cameras from the Situation Room of the City Police.

In turn, there will be Prevention agents and Public Space inspectors, bodies that are part of the Comprehensive Public Security System of the City of Buenos Aires, the sources added.

The fans of Diego Maradona, with the adhesion of the star’s family, will participate this afternoon in the March 10-M in demand of Justice for the death of “10”, which is being investigated by the San Isidro prosecutor’s office and for which there is so far seven people charged.

The call will be made from 6 pm in the Buenos Aires Obelisk, under the slogan “he did not die, they killed him.”

