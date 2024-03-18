The deadline for paying off the DAS (Simples Nacional Collection Document) for March ends on Wednesday (20th March 2024). Monthly payment is mandatory for MEIs, regardless of company revenue.

The value depends on the activity carried out by the microentrepreneur. Since January 2024, the bill follows a fixed value calculated based on the new minimum wage (R$1,412).

For the general MEI, the charge varies from R$70.60 to R$76.60. For the MEI truck driver, the DAS can be from R$ 169.44 to R$ 175.44, depending on the product and address transported.

How to issue the DAS-MEI?

get in on Entrepreneur Portal;

click on the “Já Sou MEI” tab;

go to the “Monthly Contribution Payment (DAS)” tab;

fill in the company's CNPJ and issue the guide.

Payment can also be made via the MEI app.

What is DAS?

DAS is the collection of taxes and contributions to the INSS from individual micro-entrepreneurs. The value also includes ICMS and ISS. The value is fixed per independent revenue sector.

Failure to pay the DAS monthly may result in automatic cancellation of the CNPJ.