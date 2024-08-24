Ciudad Juárez— Anti-AMLO civil groups called for a march tomorrow, Sunday, to defend democracy and the federal judiciary.

According to invitations posted on groups and social networks, the march will begin at the Casa de la Cultura Política and end at the headquarters of the Judicial Branch on this border.

The mobilization is expected to begin at 10:00 in the morning.

Similar demonstrations will be replicated in up to 35 cities in the country. In the state only Juárez and Chihuahua are included.