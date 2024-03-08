Between this Friday night and early Saturday morning there will be presentations Possible snowfall or falling snow in Sonora and Chihuahua; as well as intervals of showers in Sonora and isolated rains in both Baja California and Chihuahua, according to With water.

The climate described above will be caused by the interaction of the cold front 39 with a polar trough and the polar and subtropical jet streams. These phenomena will also cause intense winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, as well as gusts of up to 80 km/h in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Dependency, through weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), also announced that a polar air mass will strengthen the frontal system and will give rise to a new “North” event that will bring winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h in Tamaulipas. These phenomena will also cause winds of the same intensity in Coahuila and Nuevo León between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

For this Saturday, cold front 39 will move through the east and southeast of Mexico. For its part, the mass of polar air that will push the front will cause a new drop in temperatures in the northwest, north, northeast and east of the national territory, keeping the environment cold to very cold at dawn.

Likewise, Conagua foresees a very strong “North” event on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending towards the Isthmus of Tehuantepec at night.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Hidalgo, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Very cold temperatures could freeze the asphalt layer.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost during the early hours of Saturday: mountains of Baja California, Coahuila and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Saturday: mountain ranges of Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for this Saturday, March 9, 2024:

Wind from the north with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust devils: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

“North” event with wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, coast of Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco; with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters high: western coast of Baja California Sur, decreasing during the afternoon.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN predicted cloudy skies for this Saturday during the day. No rain in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Cool atmosphere in the morning, and cold to very cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in the region and cool in high areas. Northwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in the region. Waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of said peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and no rain in Sonora and Sinaloa. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Sonora and Sinaloa (northeast). In the afternoon, hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and warm in Sonora. Wind from the west and northwest from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h.

Weather forecast for Tamaulipas

During this Saturday there will be a partly cloudy sky and no rain in Tamaulipas. The environment will be mild in the morning in the region, cold in mountainous areas of the state. In the afternoon a mild atmosphere is expected.

The “North” event will be very strong with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves up to 3 meters high on the coast of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León

Partly cloudy skies during the day with isolated rains in Chihuahua and Durango. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold to very cold environment at dawn, and freezing with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, cool atmosphere in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango (mountain) and Nuevo León, and warm atmosphere in the rest of the region. Wind direction variable from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and from 40 to 60 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango and San Luis Potosí.