Police officers accompany the annual march in memory of Adama Traoré, in the Republic Square, in Paris. | Photo: EFE / Yolan Valat

About a thousand people took part in a demonstration held this Saturday (8) in central Paris, despite the ban by local authorities. The annual march in honor of Adama Traoré – a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 after being arrested by the police – was attended by politicians from the left-wing France Insubmissa party and ended with incidents and arrests.

It is estimated that another 30 similar events took place simultaneously in the country, which is facing a wave of protests against police violence after the death of teenager Nahel M., of Arab descent, shot while trying to flee a blitz last June 27th. Since then, more than 3,700 arrests have been registered across France, especially in the poorest parts of cities.

Despite the initial ban, the Paris police did not prevent the march from taking place, called by an NGO led by Issa Traoré, Adama’s sister – called by the local press “The French George Floyd”. Surrounded by journalists, she asked the police involved in the death of her brother seven years ago to respond criminally. She also suggested that protesters “leave the site without violence and return to their homes” after the event.

However, at the end of the rally, there were incidents and arrests in Praça da República. Another of Adama’s brothers, Youssuf Traoré, was accused of assaulting police officers and was arrested. The corporation also informed that it opened an investigation against Issa, for the alleged crime of “uncommunicated demonstration”.

The march was also marked by the indignation of several journalists who covered the act. According to them, the police aggressively attacked the press and destroyed cameras and other work materials.