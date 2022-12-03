The marches, one organized by civil society and one by the government, had different objectives and methods of bringing protesters together. In one, all the attendees arrived by their free decision and their own means; in the one organized by the governments, the majority were hauled.

In the one organized by the society, 640,000 attended in CDMX and around 360 thousand in 44 cities, approximately one million. In the one financed by the government and MORENA, they used tax resources to rent 1,787 trucks and distribute more than half a million cakes, which typifies various crimes.

The Zócalo was blocked for the march organized by the citizens with the construction of a baseball field, and they dismantled it to make way for the counter-march, organized by the government with public resources, which did not fill the Zócalo, despite improperly incorporating members of the National Guard without their uniform, government workers and state-owned companies, who were called by their union leaders and threatened with dismissal or reduced benefits if they did not attend.

The leaders of those who have stands on the streets in CDMX, as happened in Tepito, threatened to take away their places on public roads if they did not attend the demonstration.

The States governed by MORENA, “invested” millions to meet their quota of hauled and swell a march without any objective for the benefit of society. The purpose of the march called by civil organizations was to defend the National Electoral Institute, INE, autonomous, in charge of organizing the elections, which prevents fraud, and is the basis of democracy.

The electoral reform proposed by MORENA seeks to make the INE disappear, and create an electoral institution controlled by the MORENA government, so that in the next elections they “dispatch themselves with the big spoon”, commit fraud with impunity and win the elections to elect the next president .

This reform, if it becomes law, opens the doors for the MORENA government to control a new electoral body and the appointment of judges and magistrates, which ends the division of powers, the foundation of democracy. It would turn Mexico into a dictatorship, like Putin’s Russia, Maduro’s Venezuela and the Castro Family’s Cuba.