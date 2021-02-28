The tenth banner against the government of Alberto Fernández was conceived this Saturday in Plaza de Mayo, with a massive mobilization that brought together thousands of people, but it also spread to other provinces of the country, such as Mendoza, Córdoba and Santa Fe, and to populous cities such as Rosario, La Plata and Mar del Plata, among others. In parallel, in front of the Quinta de Olivos there was a confrontation between self-convoked critics of the Government and a group of K militants and CGT trade unionists who participated in a counter-march.

The march, named as # 27F, had as its central focus the repudiation of the Vip Vaccination that the Government installed in the Ministry of Health and led to the departure of Ginés González García, was promoted by self-convened on social networks and had the support of a large part of the opposition, with leaders of Juntos por el Cambio who were present.

The President, the Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner , the outgoing minister Ginés González García and the current head of Health Carla Vizzotti were the main targets of the protesters, who eThey began to arrive at Plaza de Mayo shortly before 5:00 p.m. and they kept covering the area until after 8 pm, with a lot of presence in Diagonal Norte and Avenida de Mayo, but also from the cars that arrived in the area as a caravan and a pure honk. The chant “let them go”, was the one that predominated, among many that were heard in the afternoon.

Perhaps the most graphic image of the march was a row of ten consortium bags that pretended to carry corpses inside, and each had a common motto: “EHe was carrying the vaccine, but he applied it … “, and the names of officials or” VIP “relatives favored with the Sputnik application were attached.

Those targeted were the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, the head of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, “the Duhalde family”, “Alberto’s friends”, “Zannini’s wife “”, “Moyano’s son”, “the kids from La Cámpora”, “Ginés’s nephew” and “Massa’s in-laws.

It was a group called “Young Republicans” that set the scene and immediately recorded a video with a message for the President. Alberto Fernández and Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero repudiated the fact in social networks for considering it “an act of barbarism” (see separate).

But they also stood out posters and banners with direct criticism. “In front of all. Vaccine for some. Impunity for them”, was one of those that was read in the middle of the Plaza. In front of the Casa Rosada, where most of the people congregated, different proclamations stood out.

“I didn’t see anything, I was fooling around (sic) with the clown Filomena,” was one who accompanied the image of Vizzotti, the new Health Minister. Another, for example, considered that “To name Vizzotti is to take us as morons”.

There was also a countless posters against Cristina, some with allusions that he could go to jail, who wondered ” And this year, is it your turn? “And others who linked her directly to Lázaro Báez, the businessman from Santa Cruz who last Wednesday was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the case called” The Route of Money K “.

Alberto Fernandez, which had earlier asked the Frente de Todos militants not to call a march in support of the pandemic, was not spared either. “The worst president in history”, “I live in a country where my cell phone is smarter than the President” and “Alberto is immoral” were some of the posters that were read questioning the head of state.

The opposition was present, even in a greater number than anticipated, since not only representatives of the toughest wing of Together for Change attended, but some “moderates” and leaders of the UCR.

Patricia bullrich , holder of the PRO, and Cristian Ritondo , head of the block of Deputies, were among the most active and cheered by the protesters. They were accompanied, among others, by the deputies Fernando Iglesias and Waldo Wolff , and the former media secretary Hernán Lombardi, as well as Buenos Aires legislators from space and a large group of militants of the PRO Youth. In Bullrich’s case, there were some songs that called out “Patricia Presidente.”

They all arrived together minutes before 18, at cry of “we are going back”, in reference to a return to power of the political space that, from Cambiemos, governed from 2015 to 2019, with Mauricio Macri as president. Macri was precisely the one who on Twitter expressed his support. “Excited and happy to see how Argentines mobilize once again, demonstrating that they will not allow the abuses and abuses of the Government “, wrote.

For Together for Change it was also Martin Lousteau , from the UCR, and Maximiliano Ferraro, from the Civic Coalition, and in Mendoza the head of radicalism manifested itself, Alfredo Cornejo . The three of them, like Bullrich and Ritondo, They asked last Wednesday that the Government provide details in Congress on the list of vaccinated and the criteria that were used to immunize them, summoning to expose Vizzotti and Cafiero.

The demonstration, with strong aftershocks in different parts of the country, lasted for more than three hours and it was carried out peacefully, with little distance between the attendees in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, but without incidents. Quite the opposite happened in Olivos, at the same time, where a group of self-organized critics of the national government met trade unionists from the CGT and militants from La Cámpora who had installed themselves at the door of the presidential residence.