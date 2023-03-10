Over 850 million people worldwide suffer from kidney disease. A “simple” fact to convey the importance of adopting preventive behaviors and improving awareness of risk factors to prevent a sneaky and silent disease from interfering in our lives. Francesco Saverio Mennini, president of the Italian Society of Heal Technology Assessment and Senator Ignazio Zullo explain, on the world day dedicated to the kidney (March 9), how essential it is to prevent to safeguard an often “underestimated” organ.