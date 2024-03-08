Mimosa? No thank you. The flower that has been the national symbol of March 8 for almost 80 years – chosen in 1946 by the Italian Women's Union because it was 'in season' and affordable for all budgets, in a country impoverished by the war – is not for everyone. Some people suffer from it and they are not very few: if it is true that “the allergy to mimosa, compared to that triggered by other pollen, is actually quite rare”, according to “largely Italian data from the Ligurian area, the estimate is that around 1% of respiratory allergies also suffer from mimosa pollen. A percentage that rises up to around 30%, depending on the statistics and the areas of the world, among horticultural workers”. Enrico Heffler, director of the School of Specialization in Allergology and Clinical Immunology at Humanitas University, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the expert from the Milanese university takes stock of a disorder that global warming seems destined to lengthen, bringing its blooms forward by up to a month. And which paradoxically could be of particular interest to the 'pink' universe: “Among those who suffer from respiratory allergies”, not specifically from mimosa allergy, but from pollinosis in general, “males are more numerous in pediatric age. But in adult – specifies Heffler – women are clearly prevalent”. The symptoms are “the classic ones of respiratory allergies: rhinitis, conjunctivitis and possibly asthma”, in the most serious cases. (continued)