In Mexicothe commemoration of international women's day each March 8 more than a date focused on the needs of the women in all areas of our lives, it should also be an attentive reminder that the struggle of many generations of women It is not a finished topic. It is very far from being so. When governments and public institutions are supposed to be multidimensional guarantors of the human rights of the womenwe are witnesses that in governments like that of Sinaloait is simulated, it tries to mask itself as an ally, but contrary to this, it conceals, protects, rewards, and empowers sex offenders of womenand then throw them into the political arena in search of a jurisdiction that will cover them with impunity.

We see with sadness that the corrupting mantle of the bad government of Morena takes advantage of social fighters who throughout their lives proclaimed to be defenders of women; like the blind, deaf and mute, who until recently hosted the Women's Secretariat in Rubén's Government, became his employee and even worse, an accomplice, ex-officio defender of retrograde officials, harassers, perverts, pigs, and everything to obtain the number one Plurinominal Local Deputy award on the list that Brunette public.

That is the reality of Morena governments that exercise institutional violence against women based on gender, that blatantly fail to fulfill their obligation to guarantee the safety of women of all ages. Governments that normalize the appearance of dismembered bodies of women, that reclassify femicides as homicides, worse still, as accidents or suicides, in order to manipulate numbers and statistics, is the most notable work of the Carnal prosecutor.

Because in Sinaloa and in Mexico, women are limited to being a statistic abandoned in files that adorn the shelves of the prosecutor's offices in droves, that we are only the pain and tears that contexts of sexual assault and objectification leave in our families. , who blame us, re-victimize us, cancel us, undermine us, make us invisible.

It is necessary to say that women are much more than a number, we are human beings, with feelings, desires, goals, ambitions and the need for development; that we have the capacity to do the same and even better, although there is resistance to eradicating wage gaps and eliminating sexist environments rooted in the patriarchal vision and practice of politics and public administration.

And it's not just saying it, it's doing it, and we do it. We do it every day: we fight in our trenches, in our jobs, in our homes, with the disadvantages, and with the inequalities that we fight against every day. We sustain this country, we sustain the world, with what we contribute, say, think and do. We only need equality, we only deserve to have our security guaranteed, not with ridiculous speeches, conferences and pamphlets. We need a safe Mexico, a safe Sinaloa, an end to impunity, we demand justice.

