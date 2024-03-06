A door that always opens day and night to provide every type of help, medical and otherwise: the emergency room of an Italian hospital is the only refuge where an answer can be found “and if it works well the whole hospital will work better, but today half of the requests that arrive do not concern emergencies, but are of another type. Yet we don't back down and help everyonelet us never say 'it's not up to us because I have to save the lives' of a victim of gender violence, a frail elderly person with psychiatric problems or a drug addict – Marina Civita, regional president, tells Adnkronos Salute Simeu Piedmont and emergency room director – But we are exhausted, there are few of us and it is difficult to work. The public health service thus suffocates. We believe in it and love this work, but serious intervention is really needed. In Piedmont, 70% of doctors working in emergency rooms are women, but if we also include nurses we reach 90%. A fact that we can translate to the entire national territory and which highlights how the emergency system is supported by women”.

Data from the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu) are part of a survey “which sees a presence of a strong pink quota in emergency medicine”, he underlines. “We have resisted the tsunami of Covid, but we are succumbing to verbal aggression and violence, now the order of the day – reports Civita – We see poverty and social fragility increasing, elderly people alone without help, psychiatric pathologies growing. We are now vicarious compared to other social and health services, but without having the staff and beds. For the Piedmontese healthcare the data are worsening – he warns – Simeu had estimated a shortage of doctors of 44% in 2022, in 2023 we have risen to 52%. And they are clearly running outsourcing to cooperatives”.

Women, doctors, wives and mothers: the professional life of those who work in an emergency room falls like a landslide on their family life. “I manage a working group made up of 14 women and 5 men – explains Civita – As a woman and mother of 3 children, I care very much about the professional development of my doctors, but I also understand their needs as mothers, companions and wives. If a child is ill, a mother must be close to him; if a colleague becomes pregnant, she shouldn't feel guilty knowing that she won't be able to work in the emergency room or that her colleagues will have to work more because there won't be a maternity replacement. Today there are no protections for women and one feels guilty even declaring motherhood, and I know those who have done so. This blaming must stop – she warns – while we would need nursery schools in hospitals, or discounts for healthcare personnel who have lower salaries.”

What if you had the chance to speak with the Minister of Health Schillaci? “I would ask to reevaluate the organic plants of the emergency rooms – Civita replies – I would ask you to take care of the staff, those who work there really do it out of passion and dedication. Working in an emergency department is not easy and you stay because you believe in what you do for others. I am always convinced, like many colleagues, that it is still the best job in the world. But above all that public health still has value.”

Over the years “I have seen many colleagues leave emergency medicine, choose other departments or go to work in cooperatives where they work less and earn much more. Also on this front the minister should do something more: he spoke of 'mission' for our work and it is, but each of us has a family, a mortgage, bills to pay – insists the director – We have stressful work rhythms, many doctors who suffer from 'burn out'. If, however, we were able to reverse this trend of 'escape' from the emergency room by hiring doctors and nurses, we could work better, carry out research and train. Today – concludes Civita – the shortage of staff is truly 'the' problem to be solved as soon as possible”.