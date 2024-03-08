Nursing remains a female-driven profession. And not only in our country, where nurses represent 76% of members of the Orders, but also at a European level where they represent over 87%. This is the breakdown that the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi) has made known and published on its institutional website on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In the third quarter of 2023 – Fnopi reports – according to the Eurostat analysis drawn up on 8 March 2024, in the EU the majority of employed people aged between 15 and 64 were men: 53.5% compared to 46, 5% women, but for the nursing profession the situation changes. Looking at the Isco classification (standard international classification of occupations, managed by the International Labor Organisation), it is in fourth place among the professions chosen by women (87.5% of presences), after professions relating to school and other work activities. support which however reaches a maximum of 90% of the female presence.

There are 339,470 nurses registered in the Orders in Italy (data updated in February 2024) compared to 107,230 nurses, while for pediatric nursing, out of 9,121 registered, 8,930 (98% of the total) are women. At a regional level, the female presence – which in any case is always higher than 50-60% – is maximum in Trentino Alto Adige (86.1%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (85.1%) and Piedmont (84.4%), while the smallest percentages are in Sicily (59.5%), Campania (64%) and Basilicata (69.8%).

In the provincial Orders the female presence is diversified. The highest percentages – analyzes Fnopi – are recorded in Sondrio (89.1%), Pordenone (88.5%) and Bolzano (87.6%), which decrease as far as Palermo, Trapani (59.8%) , Enna (57.1%) and Agrigento (54.8%). The situation is different for pediatric nurses who in many Orders (64 out of 102) reach 100% of registrations (even in those with a lower female presence, such as in Agrigento for example) and in general never fall below 90%. %. The relatively lower numbers concern Biella (88.5%), Catania (88.1%), Syracuse (86.7%), Livorno and Caltanissetta (83.3%).

According to the Almalaurea inter-university consortium – highlights the Orders Federation – from a salary point of view, however, women, compared to men, earn around 12.8% less if we consider the high rate of part-time work among the female sex, the difference drops to -2.6% if only full-time professionals are considered. It must be considered that gender differences often affect the correct functioning of family rhythms and that in any case there are differences to be filled, including economic ones, which are completely unjustified given the absolute equality of training and type of work carried out.

One of the peculiarities of women in the nursing area, in fact, has always been that of a greater use of part time work, often to reconcile work with family life. In 2021 (the last year for which official data from the General Accounting Office of the State is available), 97.5% of those who worked part time in the NHS were women working part time and over 82% were part time higher than 50% of full working time, a situation which, once again, penalizes them from a salary point of view. Finally, violence in the workplace. According to the Cease-It study, promoted by Fnopi and carried out in 8 Italian universities, 75.4% of nurses declare having suffered it, in verbal or physical form, during their career.