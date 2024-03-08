Mimosa no thanks. The flower that has been the national symbol of March 8 for almost 80 years – chosen in 1946 by the Italian Women's Union because it was 'in season' and affordable for all budgets, in a country impoverished by the war – is not for everyone. Some people suffer from it and they are not very few: if it is true that “the allergy to mimosa, compared to that triggered by other pollen, is actually quite rare”, according to “largely Italian data from the Ligurian area, the estimate is that around 1% of respiratory allergies also suffer from mimosa pollen. A percentage that rises up to around 30%, depending on the statistics and the areas of the world, among horticultural workers”. Enrico Heffler, director of the School of Specialization in Allergology and Clinical Immunology at Humanitas University, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the expert from the Milanese university takes stock of a disorder that global warming seems destined to lengthen, bringing its blooms forward by up to a month. And which paradoxically could be of particular interest to the 'pink' universe: “Among those who suffer from respiratory allergies”, not specifically from mimosa allergy, but from pollinosis in general, “males are more numerous in pediatric age. But in adult – specifies Heffler – women are clearly prevalent”. The symptoms are “the classic ones of respiratory allergies: rhinitis, conjunctivitis and possibly asthma”, in the most serious cases.

In allergy jargon, intolerance to mimosa is defined as 'proximity pollinosis'. It means that, for the disorders to manifest themselves, the flower must be practically in hand or around in large quantities. “The pollen of the mimosa, a plant of the acacia family – explains the Humanitas specialist – is in fact a particularly heavy pollen, which as such is not easily dispersed into the air”, that is, it does not fly. It happens with all plants, especially flowering ones, whose pollination (called entomophilous) uses insects instead of the wind to transport the pollen (anemophilous pollination). “Mimosa allergy is therefore an allergy that mainly affects those who grow or sell this plant: horticultural operators, in fact, for whom it can be an occupational disease”, highlights Heffler.

“Then – continues the expert – it is unlikely that mimosa is a plant that causes allergies on its own: those who become allergic to mimosa pollen are usually also allergic to pollen from other trees which flower more or less in the same period, generally from February to April May”. Among all “the birch or the hazel”, which produce pollen that is certainly more widespread than that of mimosa and “with completely different volatility characteristics. From a molecular point of view, the proteins they contain are very similar to those of mimosa. However on a macroscopic level they are much lighter and therefore are dispersed in the air”. This is why to suffer from an allergy to birch, for example, it is not necessary to 'smell it', but “it is enough to live in a city where there are very few of them”.

For mimosa, however, no, “you need proximity. Again due to the chemical-physical characteristics of its pollen – adds Heffler – those who are exposed to mimosa are usually exposed to high concentrations. And as with all allergies, if exposure to the allergen is massive, the symptoms may be more marked.” Treatable as is generally done for other pollinosis, with antihistamines, cortisone or bronchodilators, following the doctor's instructions. “Another interesting element that always emerges from Ligurian data – reports the allergist – is that due to climate change the pollination period of mimosa has lengthened. If temperatures warm up earlier during the year, the plant can flower maybe in January, instead of mid-February.” In short, due to climate change, March 8 for those allergic to mimosa risks lasting months.