An all-female robotic surgery team was presented today, on the occasion of Women's Day, at the Cristo Re hospital in Rome, thanks to the collaboration with Cmr Surgical. The team, led by Giada Di Flumeri and Pasquina Tomaiuolo, uses the Versius surgical robotic system to treat with a minimally invasive technique a pathology mainly affecting women, namely post-partum diastasis recti. It is a little-known but very widespread disease, which affects approximately 3 out of 10 women after the first birth. It consists of a distancing of the rectus muscles along the midline, with the consequent appearance of a swelling of the abdomen which determines not only an aesthetic problem, but also functional disorders such as low back pain.

The Versius robotic platform – explains a note – allows the reconstruction of the abdominal wall and repair of the diastasis recti with a minimally invasive technique and with extreme surgical precision. The use of the robot allows patients to obtain excellent results in terms of aesthetics, functionality and post-operative recovery. “I had been suffering from post-partum diastasis recti for several years – says Silvia, a 45-year-old patient who underwent repair of the diastasis recti with Versius a month ago – I entrusted myself to the doctors Di Flumeri and Tomaiuolo at the Cristo Re hospital in Rome , enthusiastic about being followed by an all-female team, specialized in abdominal wall pathologies.” Silvia was discharged 2 days after the operation, “already perfectly able to stand up – she underlines – and to dress herself. Even from an aesthetic point of view, the expectations were not betrayed: I have very little abdominal swelling and only 3 small small holes on the side, with marks that will disappear in a short time.”

In this context – the note continues – robotic surgery performed by an entirely female team stands out as an affirmation of solidarity and competence in the treatment of female pathologies. The Versius platform, installed in 2021 in the Roman hospital, is used within a multi-specialist robotics program and has allowed, over the years, to perfect minimally invasive surgical techniques that can increasingly satisfy functional needs and the aesthetic expectations of patients suffering from diastasis recti.