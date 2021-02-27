The march # 27F against VIP vaccination was attended by opposition leaders who approached the Plaza de Mayo and other parts of the country to accompany the protesters.

One of those who was present was Patricia Bullrich, president of the PRO. “We began to march with thousands of Argentines across the country # 27FYoVoy,” she posted on her Twitter account, along with a photo that showed her walking with an Argentine flag.

Martín Lousteau joined the opposition march of # 27F in Plaza de Mayo.

Videos taken with cell phones recorded the moment in which Bullrich met Javier Milei, who also participated in the mobilization.

Senator Martín Lousteau was also part of the march. “We came to support this genuine claim that was born from society because we continue to wait for those who were vaccinated to apologize and it did not correspond to them,” he said.

Mario Negri, president of the joint block for the Change in Deputies, was present in Mar del Plata. Photo: Courtesy Sergio Stuart

The list of leaders who were present in the Buenos Aires center was completed with other references from Cambiemos, such as Cristian Ritondo, president of the PRO Deputies bloc, and deputies Fernando Iglesias and Waldo Wolff. In addition there were the radical deputy Luis Petri, the former deputy Cynthia Hotton and the deputy Héctor “Toty” Flores.

Mario Negri, president of the Juntos por el Cambio de Diputados interblock, was part of the mobilization that took place in Mar del Plata. “People this time mobilized out of indignation. It is true that vaccines were lacking, but what was left over and what is left over is political immorality in the government. Any Argentine of the 10,000 who died since they began to be vaccinated may think that perhaps a relative, if he had a wedge, would be saved, “he said.

Alfredo Cornejo, former governor of Mendoza and current national deputy, participated in the protests in the province of Cuyo. “I hope the government listens to this claim from the Argentines. There is great outrage over the Vip vaccination and the lack of respect for the laws. As leaders we accompany and participate so that their claims are represented

Among the protesters were also the actor Luis Brandoni, the journalist “Baby” Etchecopar and the former dancer Maximiliano Guerra.

