The demonstration against the VIP vaccination called for this Saturday in different parts of the country began with some incidents in front of the Presidential Palace of Olivos.

Around 5:00 p.m. the first protesters began to arrive, with Argentine banners and banners. In the place they met with trade unionists of the CGT and Kirchnerist groups that already they had settled at the door of the presidential residence.

After some shoving, the Police intervened and Maipú Avenue was divided between the two groups. On the one hand, those who protest against the Government. On the other, those who support the ruling party. Cars and buses continued to circulate in the middle, which were locked up by both demonstrations.

The climate of tension was on the rise. There were punches, insults and runs and the Police had to intervene again, without much success.

As the number of protesters protesting against the Government grew, some dared to break the cord that divided them and tried to reach the door of the Quinta, but they encountered resistance from the unionists -among which there are members of the union of freighters- and militants of La Cámpora.

There were knocks and runs at the door of the presidential residence. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

In those moments, when both groups they meet face to face, pushes and blows are registered. The police intervention manages to calm the situation for a few minutes, although then the conflict escalates again.

In the background and constantly the Peronist march sounds which is reproduced from a truck parked by the union groups in front of the presidential residence, a while before the start of the demonstration.

The Police had to intervene after some shoving and insults. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

Minutes after 6 p.m., when some protesters had already managed to advance and approach the Quinta, the unionists displayed an Argentine flag of several meters that functioned as a kind of “fence”. Men and women clashed against it, under the watchful eye of the police.

News in development

LM