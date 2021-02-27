Former President Mauricio Macri supported the mobilization this Saturday against VIP vaccination with a message on his Twitter account. “Excited and happy to see how the Argentines mobilize once again, showing that they will not allow government abuses and abuses“, he claimed.

The march # 27F had a massive convocation in the Plaza de Mayo and other parts of the country, such as Mar del Plata, Mendoza, Tucumán and Santa Fe. There were also demonstrations in front of the Quinta de Olivos, where incidents were recorded among those who went to protest and a group of trade unionists who set up a “siege” and tried to prevent them from advancing.

The mobilization was called after the existence of a VIP vaccination center that operated in the offices of the Ministry of Health became known. Among those immunized was the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who gave details of how he managed to enter the list because of his friendship with the then head of the area, Ginés González García, who had to resign after the scandal.

The episode generated outrage and caused a severe crisis in the Government, hit by lack of dose, which places the country very far from the goals established within the vaccination plan announced in December of last year.

In this context, the massive mobilization this Saturday was attended by opposition leaders, among whom were Patricia Bullrich, president of PRO, Senator Martín Lousteau, and deputies Mario Negri and Alfredo Cornejo.

LM