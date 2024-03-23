48 years after the coup d'état in Argentina, civil organizations and human rights defenders have called for a massive mobilization on Sunday, March 24, for the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice. The annual march pays tribute to the 30,000 victims of the military dictatorship, and in 2024 it takes on the character of a protest against the government of President Javier Milei, whose members have propagated denialist speeches.

In a presidential debate prior to the elections, Milei assured that there were only 8,753 people missing and stated that the armed forces simply “committed excesses.” Meanwhile, Vice President Victoria Villarruel has proposed dismantling the Esma Memory Museum, and has also asked for an end to open cases for crimes against humanity.

Also added to the demonstration for 24M is the demand for justice for the attack on a member of the National Network Sons and Daughters for Identity and Justice (HIJOS), who was abused and threatened with death at the beginning of March by individuals who They forced entry to his house, and wrote on a wall “Long live freedom, damn!”, Milei's campaign slogan. The only thing they took were documents with information about the association. “We hold the national government responsible for the events that occurred,” she stated in a statement.

The 24M in Buenos Aires

The HIJOS, the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora and the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo—along with other civil organizations—plan to meet at 12:00 p.m. on Avenida de Mayo and Piedras to march under the slogan, “30,000 reasons to defend the homeland.” , never more planned misery.” The call invites attendees to wear a white scarf, a symbol of the fight and resistance of the cause, or even a colored one.

In an unprecedented event, union groups such as the General Confederation of Labor, the Central Workers of Argentina (CTA) and the CTA-Autonomous will also join this mobilization, although each has established its own meeting place. “This reaction of uniting and being received by this house of workers' struggle is an injection of life,” said Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, in a press conference during the week.

The Plaza de Mayo will also be the meeting point for the organization Encuentro Memoria, Verdad y Justicia. This mobilization is independent of the aforementioned, and the event is at 2:00 p.m. on Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio. The reading of your document will be at 4:00 p.m. La Cámpora will have its traditional walk leaving from the exEsma at 8:00 am. On the other hand, the Association of Mothers of Plaza de Mayo calls on its members to a political event that will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Casa de las Madres, located on Hipólito Yrigoyen Avenue 1584.

In last year's march, traffic cuts were made around the Plaza de Mayo, in the north and south Diagonals, Rivadavia, Alsina, Hipólito Yrigoyen, as well as Del Libertador Avenue. However, it has been reported that security forces are considering implementing Patricia Bullrich's anti-picket protocol to avoid total closures of vehicular circulation. “Because it is Sunday, it would not be a day that generates greater stress, but we are going to comply with the protocol,” confirmed a source from Jorge Macri's cabinet to El DiarioAr. The Grandmothers have expressed their concern about this situation, since the 24M mobilization brings together thousands of people of all ages and, under Milei's administration, multiple incidents caused by the police presence in other protests have already been recorded.