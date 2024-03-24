Thousands of Argentines will take to the streets this Sunday to march for the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, which commemorates the coup d'état on March 24, 1976 and honors the victims of a dictatorship that ended seven years later. . Since then, Argentina has experienced an uninterrupted democratic period that has now totaled four decades. The new Government of Javier Milei, however, has attacked the consensus built in democracy and denied the State terrorism of the dictatorship, recognized by justice. 48 years after the coup d'état, Argentina arrives at this March 24 march in tension. A few days before the anniversary, a human rights activist reported having been assaulted and abused in her home and this Sunday the Government released a video with her version of what happened in the seventies in the country. This Sunday's march, called by human rights organizations, unions and political parties, will be marked by the protesters' rejection of the Milei Government.

