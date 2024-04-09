March 2024 was warmer globally than any previous March on record, with an average surface air temperature of 14.14°C, 0.73°C above the 1991-2020 average for March and 0.10°C above the previous high set in March 2016. This is the tenth consecutive month that has been the warmest on record for the respective month of the year.

This is what the Copernicus Climate Change service (C3S) finds, implemented by the European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission. All reported results are based on computer-generated analyzes and according to the Era5 dataset, using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Last month was 1.68C warmer than the March average for 1850-1900, the pre-industrial baseline. Furthermore, the global average temperature of the last twelve months (April 2023 – March 2024) is the highest ever recorded, equal to 0.70°C above the average for the period 1991-2020 and 1.58°C above the pre-industrial average of period 1850-1900.