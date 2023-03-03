With the March pension comes the increases for the revaluation of checks exceeding four times the minimum treatment. For anyone with a monthly allowance of more than 2,101.53 euros per month, the increases envisaged by the Budget law are therefore triggered, with different revaluation percentages based on the amount received.

The increases have already arrived, since January, for pensions for which the revaluation was at least 100%, or those up to four times the minimum treatment. Now, however, they are triggered even for the highest checks. Furthermore, for those who will receive the increases from now on, the arrears of the first two months of 2023 will also arrive in March.

Retirees, therefore, will find different amounts on the slip compared to the past: Money.it explains how to check increases and arrearshow to understand what will be the amount that you will receive in the next few months and what the item relating to equalization adjustments consists of.

The entry relating to the gross monthly pension remains on the slip which, from March, also includes increases for those who receive more than 2,101.53 euros per month. This will therefore be the amount that pensioners will also receive in the next few months of 2023.

The other item to pay attention to is that relating to equalization adjustments. In fact, they are the arrears relating to the first two months of 2023. The unpaid increases of January and February, in short. By dividing this figure by two, it is also possible to establish how much the monthly increase is compared to 2022.