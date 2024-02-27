On the last day before Lent, believers celebrate Forgiveness Sunday. It coincides with the final day of Maslenitsa and in 2024 falls on March 17. Izvestia explains the significance of this day and how it is customary to spend it.

Forgiveness Sunday – 2024: what date

The date changes every year, but always remains the last day before Lent, which, in turn, depends on Easter. Forgiveness Sunday falls no earlier than mid-February and no later than mid-March. In 2024 it is March 17th.

Forgiveness Sunday – 2024: the essence

There is no such holiday in the official Orthodox calendar – it arose among the people thanks to traditions preceding Lent. Thus, in Christianity it is believed that it is impossible to cleanse the soul if you harbor grievances. Therefore, before fasting, it is necessary to forgive others for their misdeeds and admit guilt to others.

It is noteworthy that in Christianity it is customary to ask for forgiveness not only on this day: it does not hurt to apologize for bad deeds at any other time, because Christianity prescribes forgiveness and repentance.

Forgiveness Sunday 2024: traditions

Forgiveness Sunday coincides with the last day of Maslenitsa, so many of the traditions of this day come from paganism. So, on the last day of Maslenitsa week, farewell to winter takes place, accompanied by the burning of an effigy. Where you can watch the ceremony in Moscow – read the Izvestia article.

In the Russian Orthodox Church, a special rite of forgiveness takes place in the evening, when the clergy and parishioners ask for forgiveness from each other. In addition, forgiveness for wrongdoings should be asked from loved ones, and in response to an apology it is customary to say “God will forgive, and I forgive.” At the same time, it is not necessary to name what you are asking for forgiveness for – the interlocutor will already understand what you are talking about.

This is the Sunday before Lent, which means the last day on which believers are allowed to eat dairy products, eggs and fish. It is recommended to give up meat even earlier – before the onset of Maslenitsa. Those treats that are not eaten on Sunday are usually given to the poor or neighbors, and throwing away food is considered a bad omen.

Earlier, Izvestia talked about the significance of other days of Maslenitsa week – who goes to visit whom and what dishes are customary to serve at the festive table.