Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that during the period from March 14 to March 16, the length of the night and day periods in the Emirates will be equal with the approaching date of the solar spring equinox, which will be astronomically resolved on March 20 at 13:40 UAE time.

He added, “After night and day are equal with the spring solar equinox, the length of day begins to increase, at a rate of 10 minutes per week during the first half of the spring season, and the length of night and day is equal in the northern hemisphere during the days preceding the spring solar equinox, which is during my day. The current March 20 and 21, or in the period following the autumnal equinox, which occurs on the 22nd and 23rd of September of each year.

Al-Jarwan explained that the date of the equal day and night in the Arabian Peninsula will be from 14 to 16 March, during the spring season, and during the period from 26 to 28 September during the autumn season.

In the Mediterranean countries and Europe, the equilibrium of day and night occurs from 16 to 18 March, during the spring season, and from 25 to 27 September during the autumn.