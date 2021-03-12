Here we are at the assembly, in Bordeaux. There is a bill tabled by Mr. Dufaure (the Minister of Justice). There is a commission appointed to consider it on March 7, and M. Thiers’ request to put it on the agenda – just before Victor Hugo’s resignation (see our article from March 7). The bill is adopted during the meeting of March 10, while the newspapers, even reactionaries, find it impossible to approve it …

Certainly…

But what is it all about?

I give the floor to our Swiss friend George Guillaume (in this article, the quotes are in italics):

Indeed, barely out of the miseries of the siege, and without waiting for work to resume, the commercial bills due from August 13 to November 12, 1870, were due from March 13, seven months, date for date, after the maturity recorded in the securities. Also the protests amounted, it is said, to 250,000, during the three days which followed March 13, the first fatal date for the effects.

As he also notices:

It seemed that the more tense the situation in Paris, the more the Bordeaux Assembly tried to add to this tension, to this effervescence. Popular discontent was at its height; and the workers and the petty bourgeoisie had learned with amazement of the passing of the law on deadlines, a law which was to cause the ruin of thousands of petty traders.

It was not just the law on deadlines …

For their part, many landlords kicked out their insolvent tenants, and a number of unfortunate people were forced to resort to town halls to obtain small accommodation. [Voir notre article du 6 mars.]. All these impatient and pitiless proprietors were noted, it is true, in the columns of popular newspapers, but they did not care. During this time, no action was taken with regard to rents by the Assembly, which was busy decapitalizing Paris, another grievance, by going to sit in Versailles. [Voir notre article du 9 mars.].

And also…

By an inexplicable clumsiness, the management of Mont-de-Piété, which depended on the government, took a resolution which was to irritate the working population to the highest degree. A notice, signed André Cochut, director of Mont-de-Piété, warned the public that sales of deposited objects, which had ceased on August 15, would resume their course.

So the poor man’s last asset was going to be sold! It was therefore necessary that the deadlines, rents and sales of Mont-de-Piété, everything overwhelmed the poor, without delay and at the same time!

It is understandable that the news of this sale of obsolete objects aroused general indignation.

As George Guillaume suggests, let’s take a look at a newspaper that I haven’t cited for a long time, the Father Duchêne, who in its number dated 19 ventôse year 79 (March 10, 1871, if I count correctly), whose front page covers this article, commented (I quote the original, of which George Guillaume presents a… watered-down version, which he invites his “prudish readers” to skip) :

So here is what made Father Duchêne squint in this damn decree which was presented to the Assembly, relative to commercial notes, by this big gueusard of Dufaure who dragged his gaiters in the antechambers of all the governments present, past and future.

It is article 2 which says:

All commercial bills due from August 13 to November 12, 1870 will be due seven months, date for date, after the due date entered in the securities with interest from the day of this due date.

Bills due from November 18, 1870 to April 12, will be due, date for date, from June 13 to July 12.

These provisions are applicable to effects which have already been protested or followed by condemnation.

What the fuck! WITH INTEREST!

It is not enough that despite the bugger in which we find ourselves, we demand the payment of all these accumulated tickets that we will never be able to reimburse, a thousand thunders, when the devil is there, – or these jokes of bailiffs who are his first cousins!

We still have to pay the interest on these tickets!

But fuck! it is unheard!

So we want to ruin trade, and that the little shopkeepers put the key under their doors and go and break stones on the highways?

But fuck, this Dufaure, Minister of Justice, who is only entering his seventy-fourth year – we don’t like wig heads here, no! it’s that I’m dancing! – is therefore completely softened!

So he has also little [de] brains that heart, this jean-foutre who after having worn his nose against the umbrella of Louis-Philippe tried to drape himself in the folds of the flag of the Second Republic [allusions à la longue carrière politique de Jules Dufaure] and who then went to the Elysee to polish the president’s spurs [Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte]!

Ah! fuck! to what cenacle of cakes are we still delivered, and how Father Duchêne must open his eyes more than ever [hélas, le journal est (déjà) interdit — voir notre article d’hier]!

I ask you a little if you shouldn’t be dumber than the Ferry jean-foutre himself, to want the poor shopkeepers and traders to pay the interest on expired tickets!

Cited book

Guillaume (George), Memories of a national guard during the siege of Paris and during the Commune, Jules Sandoz general bookshop, Neuchâtel (1871).

This article was prepared in September 2020.