Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

March 11th is a day of joy UAEBecause it corresponds to the birthday of His Highness the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, that commander who represents the pride, prestige, hope, ambition and confidence of the UAE for a better future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was raised on the principles and values ​​of the late sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” so he was more like people to him, both in character and in character.

His Highness believed in human brotherhood, so he worked to promote a culture of tolerance and coexistence between different peoples and cultures, at a time when his constant endeavors were for the happiness of man, whoever he was, to confirm that he was a unique man.

Ammar Al-Nuaimi: The Man of Humanity and Peace

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, described His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as a symbol of tolerance and a man of peace and humanity, expressing his wishes for His Highness for longevity, health, wellness and happiness.

His Highness wrote on his account on the social networking site “Twitter” as saying: “March 11th, the birth of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prestige of a nation, and the pride of a people .. a symbol of tolerance and a man of peace and humanity .. Your age, and your enjoyment of health, wellness and happiness ».

Teacher Ahmed Mandi: The wise and humble leader

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office published a video on its Twitter account on the occasion of the birth anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which included a recent interview by Professor Ahmed Mandi, one of the teachers of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “By recording the voice of His Highness Sheikh # Muhammad_Ben_Zayed, Mr. Ahmed Mandi took us on a trip on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of his highness. Mr. Mendy recalled his memories with the diligent student who was known for his love of seeking knowledge and active participation, and the wise and humble leader who mentioned the merit of his teachers even after decades of time had passed.

Professor Ahmed Mandi, in a journey of memories, regained his impressions during that period.

Recording the voice of His Highness Sheikh #Mohammed_Ben_ZayedMr. Ahmed Mandi took us on a trip on the occasion of His Highness’ birth anniversary.

Mr. Mendy recalled his memories with the diligent student who was known for his love of seeking knowledge and active participation, and the wise and humble leader who mentioned the merits of his teachers even after decades had passed. pic.twitter.com/WNA052CRM3 – Al-Ittihad newspaper (@aletihadae) March 11, 2021

Mr. Ahmed Mandi explained: “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was a regular student, (meaning that he did not distinguish himself from the common people of the country), and at that time he was in the fifth or sixth grade, Sheikh Hamdan in the second grade, and Sheikh Hazaa in the first grade, and he was Their condition is the same as any normal student ».

He mentioned that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was interested in attending the morning queue, and he was active and had a magazine (Al-Sabah Magazine), in which he presented a number of topics, and it was very useful to him in his future. Mr. Ahmed Mandi explained: “Now when you listen to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (may God be pleased with him), you will find his topic in which he speaks sequentially.” Mr. Ahmed Mandi broadcast through the video a sound recording of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his name gives the wisdom of the number For the morning magazine in the morning queue, where His Highness said: “He who is grandfather finds, and whoever sows a harvest, and whoever walks on the path has arrived, a person must strive hard in his work.” Professor Ahmed Mandi explained that one of the colleagues working in the (palace) called him one day to tell him that “an old student wants to visit you.” So I told him: “Hayat.” He told me that he was Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, so it was that His Highness visited me in my house, so it became a visit. Family, we recovered memories of the past.

Hamdan bin Zayed: You long for a people who loved you and loved you

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, expressed his pride in the progress, leadership, excellence and achievement achieved during the past years of the life of the UAE under the guidance and generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces .

On the occasion of the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness said that the years and days of people are eternal in memories, but the years of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are dug with achievements and what has been achieved for the country.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued health and wellness to remain a beacon of the glory nation and an asset for the loving people of the Emirates. His Highness wrote in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “My brother and companion of the road, today we celebrate the elevation that has been made over the years, the optimal leadership … with endless giving, people’s years and days perpetuate memories, and your years are etched with achievements. For a people who loved you and loved you, and long as you were a companion who has trained and witnessed the march of glory and giving .. ».