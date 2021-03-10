Only 5.96% of the population had received a dose of vaccine in France as of March 8. Elsewhere in Europe, the share of inhabitants protected is roughly the same. And for good reason: it is sorely lacking in serum. The European Union has put too much trust in pharmaceutical groups. Manufacturers held a summit on Monday and Tuesday to consider a solution to bridge their backlogs. Reading a document prepared by Airfinity, we discover the extent of production shortages (see illustration). The laboratories had planned to provide 837 million doses by 2020; only 31 million were made, 96% less than expected. As of March, Pfizer BioNTech had produced just 119 million doses, but claimed to be able to produce 1.3 billion within the year. Moderna, a start-up that has designed a revolutionary messenger RNA vaccine, does not have a factory. That hasn’t stopped her from planning for half a billion doses this year; Only 61 million were provided in March. These announcement effects show self-sufficiency in production to better protect patents. Except that the delivery delays, like those just announced by Astra Zeneca, are not deceiving.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a state of pandemic, in the face of Covid-19. This year, the first anniversary of this decision will be marked by a mobilization to make the vaccine a common good. Especially since, coincidentally, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is holding a meeting on March 10 and 11 on possible exemptions from intellectual property rules. For months, South Africa and India have proposed that the WTO adopt a “waiver” to temporarily lift intellectual protection on vaccines, in order to increase their production. In such a case, the patent holders – at the origin of the research which led to a vaccine – do not receive royalties on each dose sold, but are compensated. A proposal which has the support of a majority of WTO members, but which, in this institution made for the powerful where the rule of unanimity is valid, does not pass because of the obstruction of Western countries.

An appeal against shortage

This Thursday, several NGOs, including Oxfam, are expected to present a call “Free vaccine production” where we can read: “Private interests, commercial considerations and opaque negotiations are creating an intolerable global shortage of vaccines. “ A text which joins that published Wednesday by a collective of 40 organizations, Stop Ceta, which supports the South African initiative. “You cannot allow a few pharmaceutical companies to have a monopoly on production. (…) As for their claim of “ownership” over these products, it is unfounded in view of the massive public funding they have obtained for research, development and production of practically everything related to the fight against the virus “, they write in their appeal. Partisan in France of a European citizens’ initiative (ECI) led by 200 organizations and aimed at collecting a million signatures to make vaccines accessible, Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF, visited at the WHO office in Lyon, Tuesday. He was accompanied by Cécile Cukierman, Senator for the Rhône. “Governments are reluctant to require the lifting of patents to meet the health requirement. When making a political decision, drive away the natural, it comes back at a gallop! The prerogatives of the laboratories are maintained ”, deplores the Communist parliamentarian. In addition to patents, according to Cécile Cukierman, there is a need to rebuild an industry. “We have made a bill to form a public drug center”, she emphasizes. In Italy, 67 organizations supporting the ECI, including the General Confederation of Labor, sent a letter to the President of the Council, Mario Draghi. They worry about low production and ask the Prime Minister “To support, at European level, the (South African – Editor’s note) proposal which is on the table at the WTO”.

The EU puts the brakes on

These organizations are right on target. The European Union is braking four irons, like the United States (see opposite). Corporate Europe Observatory has just published a report showing that the EU has been protecting pharmaceutical monopolies for years, preventing the development of generic drugs. It allows secrecy on certain data related to patents, such as test results. As a result, patents are unusable unless the competitor is able to perform new and expensive tests.

On the issue of vaccines, faced with the South African proposal, it is a third way that is promoted by Brussels. EU “Sticks to preserving the power of firms to decide on the exploitation of the technologies they hold”decrypts for Humanity, Maurice Cassier, researcher on intellectual property at the CNRS. It is content to call for coordination between producers, and participates in the Covax solidarity initiative, which is supposed to deliver doses to countries in the South. But “If we let the laboratories do their work, we will not use all the production capacities”, notes the researcher. Even the new director of the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, under pressure from the countries of the South, is forced to recognize it. At the manufacturers’ summit on March 9, she too championed a third way. It invites the transformation of any industrial facilities in the countries of the South to produce vaccines. It thus gives pledges to developing countries. It assures them that it wishes discussions on the suspension of intellectual protection to continue, but favors, for the time being, the granting by patent holders of “Voluntary licenses” to producers in the South, to manufacture doses. This solution leaves the possibility to the laboratories of the North to dictate their conditions. And prevents states from rationalizing and planning production.