Jules Vallès told us about it in our article yesterday. Here is the information in the March 12, 1871 issue of Recall (in this article, the quotes are in italics):

Suppression of freedom of the press

The managers of the six newspapers “designated below” received last night communication of the following decree:

Paris, March 11, 1871. The general-in-chief of the army of Paris, exercising during the state of siege, by virtue of art. 7 and 9 of the law of 9-11 August 1849, the powers necessary for the maintenance of order and the police,

On the advice of the council of the Government, Whereas there is no free government possible when, every day, with impunity, public papers spread in profusion preach sedition and disobedience to the laws;

That the Republic can only be founded by respect for the rights of all, order and work;

That order and work cannot be reestablished as long as such publications are tolerated;

That the newspapers designated below do not cease to directly provoke insurrection and pillage;

That it is the duty of the Government, in the exceptional circumstances in which France finds itself, to use the rights given to it by the state of siege; Stopped : First article. – The publication of the newspapers: the Avenger, the Cri du Peuple, the Word of Order, the Father Duchêne, the Caricature, the Iron Mouth, is and remains suspended,

Art 2. – The publication of all new newspapers and periodicals dealing with political matters or social economy, is prohibited until the lifting of the state of siege by the National Assembly.

Art. 3. – The Prefect of Police is responsible for the execution of this decree. The general-in-chief of the army of Paris.

Signed: VINOY. Identical copy

The chief of staff,

Signed: DE BOISLIT. Identical copy:

The police commissioner of the Gaillon district,

Signed: J. DUBAN.

I am not copying you all the commentary of the editorial writer, who is Auguste Vacquerie. He remembers Vinoy being an empire general – and empire press laws. He also knows that Vinoy made this decision after consulting the government. It remains for him to remember the pleadings of these “republicans” today in power, Favre, Picard, Simon … In short, in Recall we are for the freedom of the press.

Let us rather see how happened, “concretely”, this ban on People’s Cry. It is the editorial secretary, Henri Bellenger, who recounts it in the newspaper dated March 21 – because, as you well know, this newspaper reappeared, but it was already the Commune. This is the first issue. I am copying the first part of his article to you.

The ” Cry of the People ”, brutally suppressed by Vinoy, colonel of December 2 [c’est-à-dire soutien de Bonaparte lors de son coup d’état du 2 décembre 1851], senator of the empire, and charged by the Thiers government with “Solidly found the Republic”, resumes publication today.

The order of suppression was brought to us on March 11, at 5 o’clock in the evening, by a ashamed police superintendent, whose hand trembled as he held out the sheet of paper to us.

While filling in the blanks of the minutes, his recors scratched with his fingernails the space between the paving stones to collect dust and dry the writing.

These two officials were terribly afraid.

Afraid of what? Perhaps they had read the prose they were responsible for giving us, perhaps they were aware of the slander it contained.

We remember, in fact, that this factum, the expedient of a desperate dictatorship, accused us of pushing, every day, to sedition and pillage.

Push to sedition? We who, on the day of the entry of the Prussians, had begged the people not to shoot!

Push for looting? Oh that! decisively, who were they trying to deceive? Not our readers, I think …

There are lies so crass, so brazen, so stupid, that they’re not even worth refuting. They only dirty those who invented them and who throw them, like mud, at the heads of their adversaries.

Yesterday too [il parle bien sûr du 18 mars, forcément, nous avons anticipé], the posters of the Thiers government accused the National Guard of wanting to: PLACE PARIS AND FRANCE IN THE TOMB!

These people have only one slander in their bag, always the same. Always [eh oui, toujours!] they use it, without realizing that it is worn out, stale, finished …

So we were suppressed, under the Republic, by dictatorial measure, going beyond anything the empire had dared.

What to do?

We could continue to appear, and that without risk. National guards immediately came to offer us to guard the printing press, to escort our porters …

They came in large numbers, indignant, resolute. We refused.

We wanted to stay what we had been until then, moderate and calm. Calm in front of the silly insult, moderate in front of the brutal blow of force

“In this way, – we said, – Paris, who has read us and who knows us, will see which side is the truth, which side is right, which side is justice.

We will not provide Vinoy with the civil war pretext he has been seeking for six weeks. He has massed his battalions, prepared his machine guns. His plan is done. But his provocation will leave us cold. We whom he accuses of wanting sedition, of preaching riot, we will be THE ORDER in front of him who, insolent and provocative, only represents trouble, disorder and insurrection. “

And yet we knew from that day that the soldiers would not shoot at the National Guard. We knew in advance that they would throw their butt in the air and fraternize with their common brethren. [là encore, il fait référence au 18 mars].

But we thought that it was better that Vinoy took himself in his trap, that the government exhaust all its slander, empty its bag, and that all this shameful scaffolding collapsed miserably under a popular breath, to the applause of all. Paris, moved by a unanimous feeling, and happy to finally feel delivered from the people who, for six months, have successively deceived, betrayed and sold it.

The Vinoy decree had not only suppressed the socialist press, but also prohibited the publication of all new newspapers dealing with politics and social economy.

[J'arrête ici, après tout nous ne sommes que le 11 mars…]

HENRI BELLENGER

The brave General Vinoy! when a journalist annoys him – crac, he cuts off his head. It is a caricature by Faustin, who represented the heads of journalists Jules Vallès (left) and Henri Rochefort (right), whose newspapers The Cry of the People and Watchword were banned. I found this image at Carnavalet museum.

