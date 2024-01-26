The Sharjah Private Education Authority called on teachers and specialists in the emirate’s schools to register for the professional licensing exams that will be held next March, noting that this procedure comes in line with the Educational Professions Licensing Policy of the Ministry of Education, so that those wishing must register for the licensing exam that will be held on March 10. Next.

The authority stated that the number of seats is limited, calling on applicants to quickly reserve the tests that suit the specialization or profession before next February 11.

She explained that the tests are for school leaders (all cycles), and will be held next March 10 for 9 different specializations, including Arabic language for non-native speakers (Episode 2 and 3), business administration (Episode 2 and 3), professional testing for teachers (Episode 2 and 3), and physics laboratory secretary. (Episode 3), Computer Science – (Episode 2 and 3), Chemistry Laboratory Secretary (Episode 3), Biology Laboratory Secretary (Episode 3), Professional Examination for Special Education Teacher (All Episodes), and Specialized Examination for School Professions – Special Education Specialist (All rings).

Educational professions licenses are divided into three types: the “teacher licence,” which targets teachers of academic, professional, and language subjects. The second and third licenses are the “school leadership licence,” which targets principals and their deputies, and the “school professions licence,” which targets librarians, learning resource centers, and laboratory secretaries. Teacher assistants, academic and vocational counselors, and guidance and counseling specialists, in addition to a school professions license for specialists of people of determination.

The license is obtained through the process of passing exams that will be based on two tests, one of which is specialized, and the other focuses on teaching methods. If the test is not passed, the teacher will join a training program aimed at qualifying him and developing his qualifications, according to the needs he aspires to achieve the targeted outcomes. The training period lasts for varying periods depending on the teacher’s needs, followed by a retest.

The Ministry of Education has worked to link the electronic teacher license system to the Emirates ID, to facilitate inviting teachers registered in the system to take the license tests that authorize them to practice the teaching profession in the Emirates.