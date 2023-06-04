The 10 PRIDE march concluded with a great party full of music and color, after a walk of more than 2 kilometers that began at the foot of the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe “La Lomita”and closed in the well-known Culiacán Cathedral, Sinaloa.

It was sharp at 5:00 PM when the march began with the participation of more than 2,000 people who walked in a caravan along Álvaro Obregón avenue in the heart of the Sinaloan capital.

The event was organized by the Sinaloa Inclusive AC collective and its president Tiago Ventura, whose insignia was the hashtag (PorUnSinaloaDeColores).

It was after the PRIDE 10 Culiacán 2023 March, that the members of the LGBTTTIQ+ community and culichis in general enjoyed a great show in which dynamics, live concerts and more were performed.

Samples were also held at the event. artisticbazaar sale, 360 camera area and other surprises that were received with great joy by the attendees.

During the great PRIDE show, some musical participations stood out, such as that of the singer Shalem, who delighted the public with some of her independent music themes.