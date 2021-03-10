The Last october 31 took place a day – an evening – insurrectionary. A number of revolutionary militants were arrested. Among them, Lefrançais, Vermorel, Pillot and Vésinier were acquitted on February 24 (see our articles of 23 and February 24). The January Red Poster was also acquitted on March 7. As Jules Vallès says,

“The people of the Defense are, until now, for their brief shame. “

However, there are still thirteen accused to be tried (see our article from March 7): we therefore continue to “judge on October 31” during two hearings which take place on March 9 and 10.

Six of the accused are present,

Maurice Joly, lawyer at the Court of Appeal, residing in Paris, boulevard Saint-André, 3.

Victor Jaclard, professor of mathematics, assistant to the town hall of the eighteenth arrondissement, residing in Paris, rue Bergère, 30.

Gabriel Ranvier, painter, leader of the 141st battalion of the National Guard, residing in Paris, rue Oberkampf, 104.

Jules Vallès, man of letters, living in Paris, rue de Belleville, 19.

Léonidas Jénart, oil merchant, residing in Paris, rue Saint-Ambroise, 15.

Henri Bauër, law student, living in Paris, avenue de la Grande-Armée.

The other seven are

Auguste Blanqui, man of letters, residing in Paris, rue du Temple, 191

Gustave Flourens, man of letters, leader of the volunteer battalion of the National Guard, residing in Paris, rue de Puebla, 137.

Théodore Régère de Montmore, ex-captain adjutant-major of the 248th battalion of the National Guard, residing in Paris, quai Saint-Michel, 15.

Émile Eudes, student, living in Paris, rue des Charbonniers, 10.

Edmond Levraud, leader of the 204th battalion of the National Guard, residing in Paris, place Voltaire, 1.

Edmond Goupil, doctor, residing in Paris, rue de Vaugirard, 63.

Victor Cyrille, chemist, residing in Paris, rue de l’Échiquier, 13.

I let Jules Vallès tell you what is happening to him. This is a quote (in italics) from Insurgent (reminder: Vingtras is the name Vallès gives himself in this autobiographical novel):

– You, Vingtras, you will have a good six months.

I may have it for six months, that is possible; only I will give you my ticket that I will manage not to do them!

To be caught in this moment and locked up, it would perhaps be the transport at short notice, the kidnapping one evening of revolt in the suburb, and the departure on the sly for Cayenne – if it were not quite simply death, under the blow. pistol gun of a municipal weary of a day of riot, or even the execution in order against a wall of the covered way.

The wind is with the shootings, and in the drunkenness of triumph, during the fury of an indecisive struggle, watch out for the prisoners! …

It would be hard to disappear like that.

The door is still only ajar for these summary slaughterings – but, apart from nothingness, the confinement would already be too heavy!

Who knows if the sounds of the city would reach me; if, through the bars of my cell, the lightning of the storm would slide? So I wouldn’t know anything? I hear nothing?… while the fate of our people would be decided, they would gamble their lives and they would be decimated!

Also, who will want his Silvio Pellico [prisonnier!]: me, I’ll try to slip through their fingers!

It won’t be difficult.

We are accused free. It is of ourselves that we have come to offer ourselves to condemnation. So we are kept limp.

To my left is an old sergeant’s brisque, straight as an oak tree, with terrible mustaches which, on two or three occasions, almost knocked me out; he has a bigger head than me.

But he looks at me – from above – without anger, and almost with good humor, although he chews the ends of sentences angrily as if he were chewing pebbles.

The Council withdrew to deliberate.

In the corners, we chat, we discuss. I only have a few minutes of freedom, perhaps; I will take the opportunity to chat and discuss like the others… to see especially if the door is open or closed.

Wow! in the eye! It is the neighbour’s mustache that blinds me for the fourth time. Only this time, I understood what he has been grumbling in my ears for a good quarter of an hour.

– But, for God’s sake! my boy, get the hell out of here!

– Thank you, the elder! We will try.

The threshold is crossed, here I am in the street. Just like in La Villette, I walk away nonchalantly, I do the one that walks, then take my course at the bend of the first crossroads.

And I found asylum a stone’s throw away, not far from the prison where I should be.

The next day, a comrade whom I sent for brings me the verdict. I have six months, well and truly – and that I care about!

Before letting him explain to us why he cares so badly, here’s some information on the other defendants. This time, it is Maurice Dommanget who gives the information and comments (always in italics):

Maurice Joly, Jaclard, Ranvier, Bauër, Régère and Eudes got away with acquittal; Doctor Goupil had received two years in prison and Vallès six months. Blanqui, with Flourens, Éd. Levraud and Victor Cyrille had been sentenced to death. The sentence pronounced unanimously recognizes Louis-Auguste Blanqui “man of letters” guilty of an attempt to incite civil war and guilty, moreover, of complicity in kidnapping the person of members of the government.

This trial, which took place the day after the capitulation, appeared rather to be an anachronism. He only half moved public opinion. But the announcement of the death sentences, of a somewhat retrospective rigor, astonished, irritated, then exasperated the population of the suburbs. One could not believe that the new government would take such serious sentences seriously. Moreover, the sentences pronounced in absentia are always heavier than those pronounced against the accused present.

So here are four condemned to death, including Flourens and Blanqui. But … But, says Vallès,

But the soldiers of the state of siege have, with the stroke of a pen, crossed out six socialist sheets, including Le Cri du peuple, which was in its eighteenth issue, and which walked roughly, the guy!

The Ferry has taken revenge. [Voir, dans notre article du 7 mars, ce dont il avait à se venger.] I am free, but my journal is dead.

Unfortunately, he didn’t take revenge on me alone! The clemency of the council of war was a sham, October 31 has just been struck by the death penalty: – Blanqui and Flourens are condemned to death.

So much the better!… Since they are out of reach.

Not all… and not for long!

*

The engraving, signed by Leriverend and Dochy, is a reproduction of a photograph of Jules Vallès by Étienne Carjat, probably later, I copied it on the site of the National Institute of Art History (INHA) , the.

Cited books

Vallès (Jules), Insurgent, Works, Pléiade, Gallimard (1989).

Dommanget (Mauritius), Blanqui, the war of 1870-71 and the Commune, Domat (1947).

This article was prepared in August 2020.