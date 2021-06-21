Marcel Persad from Almere (52) has been waiting for a new kidney since 2016. While waiting for a new kidney, a kidney patient should have his or her kidneys flushed three times a week. This process called dialysis takes a lot of time and can only be done for a maximum number of years.

After three years of waiting and dialysis, Persad has a ‘donor match’. At the end of 2019, a transplant is in sight for him via a so-called cross-over donation. His sister wants to donate her kidney to an anonymous person, who in turn makes a kidney donation to Marcel.

When Marcel is about to undergo surgery, the corona pandemic breaks out. And less than five days after his surgery was cancelled, he himself gets corona. He doesn’t know where he got it. “The panic broke out in the hospital. They knew immediately that I was in serious danger.”

He ends up in intensive care in Almere at the end of March, and wakes up a week later in April in intensive care in Amsterdam. “Very strange to lose a week, and wake up somewhere you didn’t go yourself. I don’t know if I was in mortal danger. When I woke up, the first thing I asked was: can my transplant go ahead? I was working on that.” The nurse at his bedside tells him honestly that he should put his transplant out of his mind for the time being. First his body has to recover.